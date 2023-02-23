‘When I see videos of dressing room…': Australia great lambasts Pat Cummins, Daniel Vettori after India's dominance

Australian pacer Pat Cummins cut a frustrated figure when the speedster was asked to reflect on the second-straight defeat to India in the post-match presentation at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in Delhi. Ravindra Jadeja-inspired Indian side had crushed Australia in the series opener to take a 1-0 lead over the visitors at Nagpur. Continuing his impressive run in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Jadeja orchestrated Australia's batting collapse in the 2nd Test as Cummins and Co. ended up losing 9 wickets in a single session at Delhi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Doing the demolition job for the hosts, Jadeja propelled India to a memorable 6-wicket win over Australia in the 2nd Test on Sunday. India not only registered its second straight Test win over the top-ranked side inside three days but the hosts also took an unbeatable 2-0 lead to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

ALSO READ: 'Don't become another Venkatesh Prasad': Twitter hits back at Iceland Cricket over viral tweet on Virat Kohli

Criticising the leader of the crestfallen side, Australian great Geoff Lawson has openly blamed Cummins and assistant coach Daniel Vettori for Australia's disastrous performances in the four-match series. Lawson, who used to terrorise batters with his lethal pace in the 1980s, has his reservations about Cummins captaining the Australian side especially on turning tracks.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Cummo (Cummins) has so little experience captaining on spinning wickets, in the contemporary game your captain plays very little Sheffield Shield, and he certainly doesn't play on spinning wickets. So where does he learn to do all the creative and adaptable things you need to do? He doesn't, he just gets thrown in the deep end and we watch a lot of videos and make decisions," Lawson told SEN Radio.

After playing a sublime knock of 84 in Nagpur, all-rounder Axar Patel played a match-changing inning of 74 in the 2nd Test. "When Axar Patel (is) having a partnership with (Ravi) Ashwin (in the second Test), we're not sure how we are going about breaking them down, those couple of partnerships have cost us two Test matches," Lawson added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lawson also called out legendary New Zealand spinner Vettori, who was appointed the assistant coach of Australia in May 2022. "The man who's probably not copping as much as he should is Daniel Vettori who is one of the great left-arm orthodox bowlers in the world, but he should be advising on how we're going to bowl and how we're going to play against that sort of bowling. He seems to have escaped a bit of attention here because when I see shots of the dressing room I think, 'What's Vettori's input here, he's the man who was a great slow ball'. He should perhaps be having more input than most," Lawson added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON