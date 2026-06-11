Australia hit historic low, crash to unprecedented 0/3 for first time in their ODI history as Bangladesh wreak havoc

Australia's struggles deepened in the opening ODI against Bangladesh as their batting lineup suffered a historic collapse in Dhaka on Thursday. Bangladesh's pace attack tore through the top order, reducing Australia to three wickets down without a run on the board. The visitors lost their first three batters for ducks, marking the first time in Australia's ODI history that they have fallen to 0/3. It was a sensational start from the hosts, whose seamers exploited the conditions brilliantly and put Australia under immediate pressure. The collapse also placed Australia in an unwanted record book, with only the fourth instance of a team slipping to 0/3 in the history of men's ODIs. Bangladesh's dream start left the Australians reeling and searching for answers. Taskinn Ahmed dismissed Matthew Short for a duck, (AP Photo)

Australia's collapse began almost immediately after the start of the innings in Dhaka. Taskin Ahmed struck in the opening over, removing Matthew Short with the fourth delivery to give Bangladesh the perfect start. The pressure only intensified in the next over when Mustafizur Rahman produced a devastating double-wicket maiden. He dismissed Cooper Connolly with the first ball of the over before sending Matt Renshaw back with the final delivery, leaving Australia reeling at 0/3 after just two overs. The visitors were unable to get off the mark with the bat during that period, and their first run arrived only via a no-ball on the second delivery of the innings. Bangladesh's seamers made full use of the conditions, putting Australia on the back foot from the outset and triggering a historic top-order collapse.

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Australia's decision to bat first backfired in Dhaka Earlier, Australia skipper Josh Inglis won the toss and elected to bat first but the decision worked out in their favour.

"We will bat first. We can improve all three facets of the game, small margins, but we're looking to improve. Riley Meredith replaces Liam Scott. Just a bit more pace for us," Inglis said at the toss.

Backing his bowlers after their impressive display in the first match, Mehidy called for stronger batting partnerships and confirmed one change to the XI, with experienced all-rounder Soumya Sarkar replacing Saif Hassan.

"It was an excellent first match and a great opportunity today (to win the series). We need more partnerships with the bat, the bowlers are doing well, and we need to build momentum. One change: Soumya Sarkar replaces Saif Hassan. It's unfortunate for Saif, but Soumya is batting well in the last few matches and has the experience," Mehidy said.