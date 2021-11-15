Victorious Australia march off to musical guard of honour with T20 World Cup trophy - Watch

The victorious Australian team and support staff marched off to a musical guard of honour after their resounding win against Kane Williamson-led New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday night.

The Aussies, who secured their maiden World T20 title, loved the gesture as players were seen dancing with all-rounder Marcus Stoinis and player of the match Mitchell Marsh stealing the limelight with their moves.

The videos and photos were shared on Twitter by Indian journalist present in Dubai.

Leading his side from the front, Williamson's brilliant knock of 85 off 48 deliveries helped the Black Caps pile a stiff 172/4 in 20 overs.

Australia in response got off to a shaky start, with out-of-form Aussie skipper Aaron Finch once again returning to the dugout in single digit.

However, Warner maintained his impressive knock and scored 53 off just 38 deliveries. He found able support from Marsh at the other end, who finished the contest unbeaten and helped Australia wrap up the 173-run chase in 18.5 overs.

Marsh scored 77 off 50 deliveries, which included 6 fours and 4 sixes.

“Lot of people say this but I really don't have words right now. An amazing six weeks with this group. Coaching staff came up to me in the West Indies and said you'll bat three for this tournament/series. Absolutely jumped at the idea of that. Done a little bit of that for the Scorchers. I must thank everyone in the support staff for backing me. Not a whole lot of thinking that goes into that (first ball for six). Just wanted to go out there and have a presence. Big Marcus Stoinis always talks about having a presence,” he said during the post-match presentation ceremony.

