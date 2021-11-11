Australia Predicted XI vs Pakistan: David Warner, Josh Hazlewood key as Aaron Finch unlikely to make changes

Aaron Finch's Australia are going to lock horns with Babar Azam-led Pakistan in the second semifinal of T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai on Thursday. Australia finished second in Group 1 with four wins in 5 games. Their only defeat, which was a heavy one, came against England and as a result, they had to depend on net run rate - South Africa were breathing down their neck - to seal qualification. Despite a few wobbles, Finch's men have put up good performances. The biggest positive for the team has been David Warner's return to form. After a torrid IPL 2021, Warner has played the brand of cricket he is known for.

Despite heading into the mega clash on the back of good form, the Aussies know they will face a stiff challenge from the formidable and unbeaten Azam's Pakistan. They have surprised everyone with consistency and many tout the 'Men in Green' to go all the way? Can the mighty Aussies put a full stop to Pakistan's journey?

Before the clash begins, let's take a look at Australia's Predicted XI vs Pakistan:

1) David Warner: Warner of the old is back and that's great news for the Australian side. Warner has been the side's highest run-scorer so far with 187 runs. Moreover, he goes into the match after scoring an impressive and unbeaten 86 (off 59 balls) against the West Indies. Once he gets going, there is no stopping the dynamic southpaw.

2) Aaron Finch (C): The Australia skipper was the side's lone warrior with the bat against England and apart from that, he has shown glimpses of fine touch. So far, he has added 130 runs to his kitty and plays an important role at the top with Warner.

3) Mitchell Marsh: He started slow but has picked up really well in the recent past. He scored an impressive half-century against West Indies and his fielding prowess works as an added advantage for the side. He would look to go big against Pakistan in Dubai on Thursday.

4) Glenn Maxwell: After a prolific IPL 2021, a lot was expected off Maxwell. Despite the swashbuckling right-hander impressing the crowds with a few of his funky hits, Maxwell is yet to play a big innings. But as well know, if he finds his mojo, he can take any bowlers to the cleaners.

5) Steven Smith: He has probably been the most disappointing player in the side so far but the fact that Finch has stuck with Smith, the quirky batter is likely to retain his place. It's high time for Smith to repay the faith of his leader.

6) Marcus Stoinis: Big-hitter Stoinis finished the game for Australia against South Africa in their opening Super 12 clash. If need be, he could have to play a similar role against Pakistan. He's sure got the armoury to do so

7) Matthew Wade (WK): He packs a solid, punch, does Matthew Wade. His work behind the gloves has been a relief for captain Finch and we all know the potential Wade holds with the bat. He may be a small unit but he can hit a long ball.

8) Pat Cummins: Like Smith, Cummins too has failed to live up to the expectations as well as he would liked. Neither has taken too many nor has he scored a lot of runs. Can he change that today?

9) Mitchell Starc: The dangerous left-arm pacer has gone for a few runs at times in the UAE but has also been among the wickets. He has 7 in his kitty so far and there is no doubt he would look to add a few more in Dubai

10) Adam Zampa: Zampa is having a memorable tournament. With 11 scalps in 5 matches, he is currently Australia's best bowler and is second in the list to Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga (16). Since SL are knocked out and Zampa could play 2 games (in case of an Australia win), he could finish with the most wickets.

11) Josh Hazlewood: The right-arm pacer has been one of the impressive bowlers thus far for the Aussies. With 8 wickets, he is the side's second-most successful bowler so far. His exploits in the powerplay can determine the side's result

Australia predicted XI vs Pakistan: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood