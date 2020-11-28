e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 28, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Australia’s Smith channels Barry Bonds in quickfire ton

Australia’s Smith channels Barry Bonds in quickfire ton

Finch scored 114 but was happy to concede that there had been something special in the innings produced by Smith, who, he revealed, compared his best hitting to Major League Baseball’s greatest home run slugger.

cricket Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 11:34 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Sydney
Steve Smith hit his 10th ODI ton on Friday.
Steve Smith hit his 10th ODI ton on Friday.(Getty Images)
         

Steve Smith’s 63-ball century in Australia’s victory over India in the first one day international against India on Saturday ranked among the very best in 50-overs cricket, according to Australia skipper Aaron Finch.

Finch scored 114 but was happy to concede that there had been something special in the innings produced by Smith, who, he revealed, compared his best hitting to Major League Baseball’s greatest home run slugger.

“He calls himself Barry Bonds when he gets into those sorts of moods,” Finch said of Smith. “He struck it beautifully, the way that he moved, the intent that he showed was second to none, that’s as good a one-day innings as you’ll see.”

Almost 18,000 fans were on hand to watch the run-fest at the Sydney Cricket Ground, which launched India’s long-awaited tour Down Under. While Finch was happy with Australia’s tally of 374, he described the performance as “patchy” and was less impressed with a series of dropped catches and misfields that allowed India to stay in the match.

“You’ve got to take them,” he said, brushing away a suggestion that the players were rusty in their first home international since March. “Half the guys have been playing (Sheffield) Shield and the other half have been playing IPL and training hard during quarantine. If we take them chances we probably could have put the game beyond doubt a bit earlier.”

The costliest miss could have been when Adam Zampa dropped a relatively simply chance to remove Virat Kohli for one run, although in the end the India captain only added 20 more runs to his tally before Finch caught him out off a Josh Hazlewood ball. Zampa redeemed himself with four for 54 to end any hopes of an Indian victory, proving to Finch that he was his country’s top spinner in white ball cricket.

“Getting good players out under pressure is what it’s all about and he certainly did that,” Finch said.

The second of the three one-dayers is at the same ground on Sunday, but the hosts could be without Marcus Stoinis for the match after the all-rounder left the SCG during Friday’s match with an injury he picked up while bowling.

Cricket Australia said Stoinis has suffered left side pain and will undergo scans to determine the extent of the injury.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
DDC election: J&K goes to polls for first time after Article 370 abrogation
DDC election: J&K goes to polls for first time after Article 370 abrogation
PM Oli pulls off surprise, draws a red line for ambassador Hou Yanqi
PM Oli pulls off surprise, draws a red line for ambassador Hou Yanqi
LIVE: PM Modi reviews development of Covid-19 vaccine by Zydus Cadila in Gujarat
LIVE: PM Modi reviews development of Covid-19 vaccine by Zydus Cadila in Gujarat
Ordinance against forcible religious conversions gets UP Governor’s nod: Official
Ordinance against forcible religious conversions gets UP Governor’s nod: Official
Fresh Covid-19 infection 4% lower than yesterday
Fresh Covid-19 infection 4% lower than yesterday
LIVE: Rahul Gandhi blames ‘PM Modi’s arrogance’, shares viral photo
LIVE: Rahul Gandhi blames ‘PM Modi’s arrogance’, shares viral photo
‘Consider all Hindu girls as sisters’: SP leader’s advice to Muslim boys
‘Consider all Hindu girls as sisters’: SP leader’s advice to Muslim boys
‘Retire or quit’: Nitin Gadkari on publicly reprimanding officials #HTLS2020
‘Retire or quit’: Nitin Gadkari on publicly reprimanding officials #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In