'Australia series no trial for Ashwin': Dravid sets record straight on India star's return before World Cup

Not long ago, Indian head coach Rahul Dravid hinted that injuries to seasoned campaigners like Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel could cost his team in the ICC World Cup 2023. Champions in the 1983 and 2011 editions of the ICC World Cup, Rohit Sharma’s Team India is set to host the showpiece event for the first time since they last lifted the famous trophy. Before kickstarting its World Cup campaign against Australia at home, Team India will meet the five-time world champions for a three-match One Day International (ODI) series starting from Friday. Dravid shared his views about Ashwin's sensational return to ODI cricket ahead of the World Cup (AP-ANI)

Team India dealt a massive blow going into the ICC World Cup as spin-bowling all-rounder Axar was ruled out of the Asia Cup final. The spinner and lower-order batter suffered a hamstring injury in the lead-up to the final. Axar's injury setback paved the way for senior all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin and youngster Washington Sundar to join India's squad for the Australia series.

'This series is no trial for Ashwin'

Speaking at the traditional pre-match press conference on the eve of the 1st ODI between India and Australia, Indian head coach Dravid clarified that the upcoming series is not an audition for senior spinner Ashwin. "Someone like Ravichandran Ashwin provides experience and also contributes with the bat at No. 8. This series is no trial for Ashwin, this is just an opportunity for him in this format," Dravid told reporters ahead of the series opener on Thursday.

Ashwin has returned to the ODI mix after a year for the Australia series. The 36-year-old last played an ODI for Rohit's men in January 2022. After Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja, Ashwin has been picked in the Indian squad as the third spinner. The off-spinner was not a part of India's World Cup squad. He was also overlooked by selectors for the Asia Cup that India won by defeating Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in the final last week.

