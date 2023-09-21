News / Cricket / India vs Australia 2023 full schedule: Match details, venues, date and timings - All you need to know about ODI series

India vs Australia 2023 full schedule: Match details, venues, date and timings - All you need to know about ODI series

ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Sep 21, 2023 06:30 AM IST

India vs Australia 2023: Here's all you need to know about the three-match ODI series between India and Australia.

Warm-ups, auditions and match fitness. A lot is still at stake in India's final white-ball assignment against the mighty Australian side in the lead-up to the ICC World Cup 2023. With all roads leading to the showpiece event in India, Rohit Sharma and Co. will warm up for the ICC World Cup with the three-match One Day International (ODI) series against Australia. The World Cup hosts have named two squads for the short yet crucial ODI series against the five-time world champions.

India's skipper Rohit Sharma with Shardul Thakur and others during their Super Fours match against Bangladesh (ANI )
India are set to miss the services of skipper Rohit, vice-captain Hardik Pandya, batting icon Virat Kohli and in-form spinner Kuldeep Yadav in the first two ODIs against Australia. The hosts have also picked veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and all-rounder Washington Sundar for the three-match series. All-rounder Axar Patel, who picked up a hamstring injury in the Asia Cup, is named in the squad only for the 3rd ODI. However, Axar's return will depend on his match fitness.

India vs Australia, ODI series 2023 schedule:

MatchDateVenue
India vs Australia, 1st ODI22nd September (Friday)Mohali
India vs Australia, 2nd ODI24th September (Sunday)Indore
India vs Australia, 3rd ODI27th September (Wednesday)Rajkot

India vs Australia: When and where to watch, live coverage on online?

All three ODIs of the India vs Australia series will be available for a live stream in India on JioCinema. All three games will get underway at 1:30 PM IST.

Did you know?

After a sensational return to international cricket at the Asia Cup, wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul will lead India in the first two ODIs against Australia. Indian middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer will feature in the entire ODI series. Iyer had missed crucial matches at the Asia Cup due to back spasms. Premier batter Suryakumar Yadav, who hardly featured for India at the Asia Cup, will also hope to strengthen his selection case in the Australia series. The Indian think tank has also picked World Cup rejects Tilak Varma and Prasidh Krishna for the ODIs. India and Australia will play a five-match T20I series after the World Cup in November-December.

India's squads for Australia ODIs:

India squad for first two ODIs: KL Rahul (c), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Tilak Varma, Prasidh Krishna, R Ashwin, Washington Sundar.

India squad for final ODI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel (subject to fitness), R Ashwin, Washington Sundar.

