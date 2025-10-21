Australia use UV lights on Adelaide pitch before second ODI against India

With the prospect of rain‑dampened conditions threatening to play spoilsport in the second ODI between India and Australia at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, the ground staff turned to ultraviolet (UV) lights in a bid to control moisture and dry the pitch on Tuesday. The use of UV drying technology comes after the opening match of the series was disrupted by multiple rain stoppages and play was cut short to a 26‑overs‑a‑side contest, which Australia won quite comfortably. UV lights being used at the Adelaide Oval pitch(Screengrab from Revsportz video)

Heavy cloud cover and intermittent showers forced the curators to put the Adelaide deck under covers, with concerns over dampness and slow outfield delaying preparation. In order to avoid rolling out an under-prepared wicket, the host organisers implemented UV‑drying lamps across key areas of the playing surface to help reduce surface damp and prepare the pitch for the crucial fixture.

A video shared by RevSportz, showcased how multiple UV lights were used to provide external heat on the surface.

The series opener in Perth had already set the tone for challenging weather. India scored 136 for 9 in their 26‑over innings after rain forced multiple interruptions; the target for Australia was set at 131 under the Duckworth‑Lewis‑Stern (DLS) method. Australia chased it down with seven wickets in the bank in 21.1 overs.

Ahead of Thursday’s match, India’s leading batters — Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer — were once again at the centre of practice sessions in Adelaide on Tuesday. The trio, dismissed cheaply in the series opener, focused on timing and technique under variable light and outfield conditions as preparation for the second fixture. Selection decisions loom large as India attempt to rebound after a disappointing start to the series.

With the UV equipment deployed and ground staff working overtime to ensure readiness, all eyes will now turn to how the surface behaves under what remains uncertain weather — and whether India can adjust their batting and bowling strategies accordingly in the second match of the series.