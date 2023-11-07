Australia vs Afghanistan, 2023 World Cup Match 39: What is AUS vs AFG head-to-head record? Who will win today?

Australia can seal a place in the semi-finals if they manage to beat Afghanistan at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday. Australia are placed third on the tournament points table on 10 points and reaching 12 points would make it impossible for fourth-placed New Zealand to catch up to them.

Afghanistan have been sensational in this tournament. (AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Afghanistan, on the other hand, could take a major step towards breaking into the top four in what has been a stellar campaign thus far for them in the World Cup. Afghanistan are on eight points in seven matches and placed sixth but a victory would put them at fourth with a two-point lead over New Zealand with both sides having just one more game left to play. While Afghanistan have been known as a competitive T20 side, they established their status as a formidable ODI side as well in this tournament. The Hashmatullah Shahidi-led side beat defending champions England and then went on to beat Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the Netherlands thus far in the tournament.

Australia will be boosted by the return of Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell Marsh had missed out on their previous match against England after having to fly home to Perth for personal reasons. He bowled for around 30 minutes and had a short bat in his first training session since arriving back in India. Maxwell had missed out on that match after a freak concussion he suffered in a mishap at a golf course. He also trained in the nets in Mumbai.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There is uncertainty around vice-captain Steve Smith. The 35-year-old told reporters on Monday that he seems to be suffering a recurrence of vertigo, an issue he has had to deal with a number of times in the last few years. Smith reportedly looked unwell after facing throwdowns and net bowlers for more than hour on Monday. The former Australia captain fell on his hands and knees, then sat with his head in his hands before laying on the outfield behind the nets and eventually leaving the ground with the team physiotherapist.

There has been some needle before the start of the match itself with Afghanistan all-rounder criticising Australia for refusing to play a bilateral series against the Afghans and forfeiting a three-match ODI series in the United Arab Emirates in late March following the Taliban’s imposition of restrictions on women’s and girls’ education and employment.

Australia vs Afghanistan: Head-to-head in ODIs

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Out of the three matches that the two teams have played against each other in the ODI format, two have come in World Cups. Australia first played Afghanistan in a one-off ODI in the UAE in August 2012 back when the latter were far from being a Full Member of the ICC. Despite their inexperience, they came within 66 runs of beating Australia. Australia lead the overall head to head 3-0.

Australia vs Afghanistan: Head-to-head in World Cups

Australia first played Afghanistan in a World Cup in 2015 at Perth. The Michael Clarke-led side won that match by 275 runs and would later go on to win the tournament. They then beat Afghanistan by seven wickets in Bristol in the 2019 World Cup.

Australia vs Afghanistan form guide (Last five matches, most recent first)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Australia: W-W-W-W-W

Afghanistan: W-W-W-L-W

Did you know?

David Warner is 45 runs away from becoming just the third batter in the history of international cricket to cross 18000 across all formats of as an opener. Sanath Jayasuriya and Chris Gayle are the only others have reached that milestone.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail