Australia vs Bangladesh Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: AUS vs BAN: Australia captain Mitchell Marsh won the toss and opted to bowl vs Bangladesh, on Friday.
Australia vs Bangladesh Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: AUS vs BAN: Australia have won the toss and opted to bowl vs Bangladesh in their T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 opener, in Antigua on Friday. Looking to challenge for the title, the Aussies also have an excellent record vs Bangladesh in a global event, having never lost to them, including five encounters in the T20 World Cup. Australia were also expected to reach the playoffs with ease, and they did so with much aplomb....Read More
Bangladesh, on the other hand, will be the underdogs in the Super 8 stage. After their pre-tournament series defeat vs USA, nothing much was expected of them. But they managed to qualify from a tough group which also consisted of South Africa and Sri Lanka. Against Australia, a lot of focus will be on their batting, a department where they have struggled during this tournament. None of the batters have reached 100 runs in the tournament and only Shakib Al Hasan has crossed fifty.
In comparision, Australia are in good form. Four of their top six are striking at over 140 and Marcus Stoinis registered 180.24. Meanwhile, their bowling attack has also been good, and Nathan Ellis is in particular good form. Speaking ahead of the match, Aussie skipper Mitchell Marsh said, "They're obviously playing some good cricket and we know in these conditions that Bangladesh are a strong team. So, we've got a lot of respect for them and hopefully we can bring our A game."
Key pointers from Australia vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match:
- Toss delayed due to rain.
Australia vs Bangladesh Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: AUS vs BAN: AUS - Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
BAN - Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das(w), Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman
Australia vs Bangladesh Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: AUS vs BAN: After winning the toss, Australia captain Marsh said, "We are going to bowl first. Looks a decent wicket, don't think it'll change too much. It's always nice to get used to the conditions, we have played one game here. The wickets have played pretty well, hopefully we have a great game. As the tournament goes deeper, the pressure rises. Trusting our game, sticking to our style and more importantly enjoy the game. Two changes. Starc and Cummins come in for Agar and Ellis."
Meanwhile, BAN skipper Shanto stated, "I'd have bowled first as well, but happy to bat. We made one change, Shaki Mahedi comes in and Jaker Ali isn't playing. As a batting group, we need to do something special. Looks a good wicket."
Australia vs Bangladesh Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: AUS vs BAN: Ahead of the game, AUS' Marsh said, "They're obviously playing some good cricket and we know in these conditions that Bangladesh are a strong team. So, we've got a lot of respect for them and hopefully we can bring our A game."
Australia vs Bangladesh Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: AUS vs BAN: Ahead of the game, BAN's Hathurusinghe said, "Lately the pitches have been very challenging for batsmen in many places. And it's very hard to read the pitches as well. We thought in St. Vincent the pitches were good, and then it turned out to be very difficult. And more bowler-friendly, not only pace or spin, both, it's hard for the batters."
Australia vs Bangladesh Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: AUS vs BAN: AUS have never faced Rishad in the past and he is proving to be key for BAN in the tournament. He has been good with seven wickets at 14.57 and an economy of 6.80. But AUS have done well vs right-arm wrist spin in the last year and a half, striking at 144.02, the third highest of all teams facing minimum 150 balls.
Australia vs Bangladesh Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: AUS vs BAN: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das(w), Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahedi Hasan, Tanvir Islam, Shoriful Islam, Soumya Sarkar
Australia vs Bangladesh Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: AUS vs BAN: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Ashton Agar, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood
