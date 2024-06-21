Australia vs Bangladesh Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: AUS vs BAN: Australia have won the toss and opted to bowl vs Bangladesh in their T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 opener, in Antigua on Friday. Looking to challenge for the title, the Aussies also have an excellent record vs Bangladesh in a global event, having never lost to them, including five encounters in the T20 World Cup. Australia were also expected to reach the playoffs with ease, and they did so with much aplomb....Read More

Bangladesh, on the other hand, will be the underdogs in the Super 8 stage. After their pre-tournament series defeat vs USA, nothing much was expected of them. But they managed to qualify from a tough group which also consisted of South Africa and Sri Lanka. Against Australia, a lot of focus will be on their batting, a department where they have struggled during this tournament. None of the batters have reached 100 runs in the tournament and only Shakib Al Hasan has crossed fifty.

In comparision, Australia are in good form. Four of their top six are striking at over 140 and Marcus Stoinis registered 180.24. Meanwhile, their bowling attack has also been good, and Nathan Ellis is in particular good form. Speaking ahead of the match, Aussie skipper Mitchell Marsh said, "They're obviously playing some good cricket and we know in these conditions that Bangladesh are a strong team. So, we've got a lot of respect for them and hopefully we can bring our A game."

Key pointers from Australia vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match: