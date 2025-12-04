Ashes 2nd Test LIVE Score, AUS vs ENG: Contentious Gabba pink-ball match begins after feisty start to series

Live

By

Ashes 2nd Test LIVE Score, Australia vs England: Mitchell Starc celebrates the wicket of Joe Root.

Ashes 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Score, Australia vs England: It has been a while since the truly frantic scenes at the Perth Stadium in Western Australia saw Australia somehow win a Test inside two days despite starting massively behind the eight-ball on that second day. What is sure to be an all-time memorable Ashes opener, as Test cricket was injected with some caffeine and just bounced off the walls before Travis Head – a player moulded by that chaos – rose above it all to win it for his team with another sublime performance. But after that, there has been a two-week lull. There has been plenty of talk and debate, more lines drawn and more weapons pointed, more ways to call Ben Stokes and his team brave or stupid or whatever other range of objectives you can imagine, and plenty of time for Australia to try and wait for their players' fitness without really seeing the troops they wanted returning in time. All this makes for a fascinating contest under the floodlights at the Gabba, which is only bound to throw more complications and chaos into the mix for a series which already is threatening to go off the rails. Cannot wait. 2nd Ashes Test predicted XI Australia vs England Usman Khawaja hasn't recovered in time from his injury sustained before the first Test, and that makes Australia's tough decision a fairly easy one: they can go back to the Travis Head and Jake Weatherald combo which worked in Perth, with reports indicating Josh Inglis could slot into the middle order in Head's role. Beau Webster remains an interesting proposition. The bowling should look the same. England have already announced their sole change – Mark Wood keeps him out of this Test, not too far from expected lines, and an extra spinner is brought into play. Will Jacks will provide a slower option but also some added batting lower down the order to shore up England in that department. ...Read More

But after that, there has been a two-week lull. There has been plenty of talk and debate, more lines drawn and more weapons pointed, more ways to call Ben Stokes and his team brave or stupid or whatever other range of objectives you can imagine, and plenty of time for Australia to try and wait for their players' fitness without really seeing the troops they wanted returning in time. All this makes for a fascinating contest under the floodlights at the Gabba, which is only bound to throw more complications and chaos into the mix for a series which already is threatening to go off the rails. Cannot wait. 2nd Ashes Test predicted XI Australia vs England Usman Khawaja hasn't recovered in time from his injury sustained before the first Test, and that makes Australia's tough decision a fairly easy one: they can go back to the Travis Head and Jake Weatherald combo which worked in Perth, with reports indicating Josh Inglis could slot into the middle order in Head's role. Beau Webster remains an interesting proposition. The bowling should look the same. England have already announced their sole change – Mark Wood keeps him out of this Test, not too far from expected lines, and an extra spinner is brought into play. Will Jacks will provide a slower option but also some added batting lower down the order to shore up England in that department.