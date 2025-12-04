Ashes 2nd Test LIVE Score, AUS vs ENG: Contentious Gabba pink-ball match begins after feisty start to series
Ashes 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Score, Australia vs England: After Australia won a truly famous two-day opening Test, the Ashes travels to Queensland and to the Gabba, where the pink-ball challenge awaits Ben Stokes and his team.
- 14 Mins ago15 mins from the toss – team news
- 29 Mins agoAustralia's dominance in pink ball Tests
- 39 Mins agoShaky batting, unpredictable pink ball combines for brutal mixture
- 59 Mins agoEndless chatter in the build-up
- 1 Hr 9 Mins agoAustralia up 1-0
- 1 Hr 31 Mins agoHELLO AND WELCOME!
Ashes 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Score, Australia vs England: It has been a while since the truly frantic scenes at the Perth Stadium in Western Australia saw Australia somehow win a Test inside two days despite starting massively behind the eight-ball on that second day. What is sure to be an all-time memorable Ashes opener, as Test cricket was injected with some caffeine and just bounced off the walls before Travis Head – a player moulded by that chaos – rose above it all to win it for his team with another sublime performance....Read More
But after that, there has been a two-week lull. There has been plenty of talk and debate, more lines drawn and more weapons pointed, more ways to call Ben Stokes and his team brave or stupid or whatever other range of objectives you can imagine, and plenty of time for Australia to try and wait for their players' fitness without really seeing the troops they wanted returning in time.
All this makes for a fascinating contest under the floodlights at the Gabba, which is only bound to throw more complications and chaos into the mix for a series which already is threatening to go off the rails. Cannot wait.
2nd Ashes Test predicted XI Australia vs England
Usman Khawaja hasn't recovered in time from his injury sustained before the first Test, and that makes Australia's tough decision a fairly easy one: they can go back to the Travis Head and Jake Weatherald combo which worked in Perth, with reports indicating Josh Inglis could slot into the middle order in Head's role. Beau Webster remains an interesting proposition. The bowling should look the same.
England have already announced their sole change – Mark Wood keeps him out of this Test, not too far from expected lines, and an extra spinner is brought into play. Will Jacks will provide a slower option but also some added batting lower down the order to shore up England in that department.
Ashes 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Score, Australia vs England: 15 mins from the toss – team news
Ashes 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Score, Australia vs England: This is likely going to be one of the more important tosses of the series in terms of what needs to be done first up, with the idea of coming out to bat in an evening session being a daunting one. Nevertheless, a look at the teams: England have confirmed Will Jacks comes in for Mark Wood, given extra spin and more batting depth. Australia will be without Hazlewood, Cummins, and now Usman Khawaja, as Josh Inglis is expected to slot into the middle order.
Ashes 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Score, Australia vs England: Australia's dominance in pink ball Tests
Ashes 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Score, Australia vs England: Australia have played 14 day-night pink ball Tests since they were introduced, and have gone on to win THIRTEEN of them. It's an incredible strike rate in this kind of game, as they just rack up win after win. Yes, the sole loss came at this particular venue, but that was largely an aberration against the Windies: a 3-0 pink ball record sways Australia being into heavy favourites.
Ashes 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Score, Australia vs England: Shaky batting, unpredictable pink ball combines for brutal mixture
Ashes 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Score, Australia vs England: With both teams slightly wonky on their batting front, not settled, not in the best of form, and prone to phases of bad play, it doesn't help anybody except the bowlers that the volatile pink ball comes into play at the Gabba. This will only make things tougher given the calibre of fast bowlers participating – but it also gives someone like Ben Stokes a chance to think out of the box and use the uncomfortable situation to his benefit.
Ashes 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Score, Australia vs England: Endless chatter in the build-up
Ashes 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Score, Australia vs England: As is the case with any Ashes, it almost feels like a significant portion of the battle will always be fought in media rooms and with quotes online. Sure, there has been minimal cricket action, but bouncers and yorkers aplenty not just from former pros, but also the previous match have made sure that there will be a certain edge to this one, especially after Stokes' post-Perth comments. Add to that the day-night element of it all, and it really couldn't get a trickier two weeks to handle.
Ashes 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Score, Australia vs England: Australia up 1-0
Ashes 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Score, Australia vs England: The Aussies have made a very good habit of taking early leads in Ashes series and putting England on the back foot. England have show excellent temperament and spirit to fight back from adversity on home turf – but in Australia, often crumble before things get started. Ben Stokes knows a particular kind of backbone will be needed for England to mount their comeback from here, but you cannot write them off just at the start.
Ashes 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Score, Australia vs England: HELLO AND WELCOME!
Ashes 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Score, Australia vs England: After the Ashes madness got off to a rock-and-roll start in Perth a couple of weeks ago, it has been nearly half a month of purely waiting and letting the tensions boil over in this always-precarious series. Now, with the time for the match here, it is time for cricket to do the talking – but what sort of cricket will it be? An undulating five-day thriller? Or more of what we saw over in Perth?
Only one way to find out as we build up to the start of the second Ashes Test match, the pink-ball match in Brisbane.