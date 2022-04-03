Australia vs England, Women’s World Cup 2022 Final Live Cricket Score: ENG aim for incredible turnaround vs red-hot AUS
Australia vs England, Women’s World Cup 2022 Final Live Cricket Score: They were the two title favourites heading into the tournament, but Australia and England incurred two contrasting journeys to the final. Australia scripted an unbeaten run to reach their seventh World Cup final while England lost their first three games, including their opener against Australia by 12 runs, which left them on the verge of elimination, but a five-match winning streak, including the semi-final win against South Africa, worked in their favour as the defending champions made their sixth World Cup final. England have lost the final twice in five appearances while Australia have lost just once. And the Aussies won both the World Cup finals where they met England, the last being in 1988. Can Meg Lanning-led side script their third World Cup final win against England or will Heather Knight's team script an incredible comeback?
AUS vs ENG LIVE: A look at their World Cup record
Both Australia and England, who are also the defending champions, have won 10 of the 11 Women's World Cups so far. Apart from them, New Zealand won the World Cup back in 2000.
ICC Women's World Cup finals: Full squads
Australia Women: Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy(w), Meg Lanning(c), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Ellyse Perry, Grace Harris, Nicola Carey, Amanda Wellington
England Women: Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Heather Knight(c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Jones(w), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Charlotte Dean, Anya Shrubsole, Natasha Farrant, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Emma Lamb, Freya Davies
