Australia vs England, Women’s World Cup 2022 Final Live Cricket Score: ENG aim for incredible turnaround vs red-hot AUS

Australia vs England, Women’s World Cup 2022 Final Live Cricket Score: They were the two title favourites heading into the tournament, but Australia and England incurred two contrasting journeys to the final. Australia scripted an unbeaten run to reach their seventh World Cup final while England lost their first three games, including their opener against Australia by 12 runs, which left them on the verge of elimination, but a five-match winning streak, including the semi-final win against South Africa, worked in their favour as the defending champions made their sixth World Cup final. England have lost the final twice in five appearances while Australia have lost just once. And the Aussies won both the World Cup finals where they met England, the last being in 1988. Can Meg Lanning-led side script their third World Cup final win against England or will Heather Knight's team script an incredible comeback?