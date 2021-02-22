New Zealand vs Australia 1st T20I: Live updates and scorecard
- Catch all the live updates and scorecard of Australia vs New Zealand 1st T20I through our commentary page.
The first T20I between Australia and New Zealand will be played at Christchurch's Hagley Park on Monday. The Australian cricket team are missing a host of big names for the match as the likes of Mitchel Starc, David Warner, Pat Cummins and Steve Smith are not part of the series. On the other hand, New Zealand will play at full strength and will be led by Kane Williamson. Aaron Finch has won the toss for the Aussies and elected to field first. Josh Philippe makes his debut for Australia.
Australia vs New Zealand scorecard:
Playing XI:
Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Matthew Wade (wk), Josh Philippe, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Daniel Sams, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa
New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway, Glenn Philipps, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult
