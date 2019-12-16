Australia vs New Zealand: ‘Can’t see them winning a game’ - Ricky Ponting after Kiwis’ heavy defeat in Perth

cricket

Legendary cricketer Ricky Ponting feels it will be difficult for New Zealand to win even a single game in Australia if they continue to play in similar fashion to what they did in Perth. Australia recorded one of their biggest wins over their Trans-Tasman rivals on the fourth day of the first Test in Perth. The Kiwis were dismissed for 171 in their second innings and were beaten by 296 runs. It was just one run shy of their biggest losing margin to Australia — in terms of runs — in a match where both teams batted twice.

Following their defeat, former Australia captain Ponting stated team’s bowling is too good for the visitors and the likes of Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc have the capability to ‘knock them over’.

“Australia have set the tone for the series,” Ponting was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au. “I was worried about New Zealand coming here and with a lack of penetration with their bowling attack.

“I know Wagner ran in and bowled some short stuff and probably upset some of the batters but at 130kph it’s a bit different than when you’ve got guys like Starc and (Pat) Cummins running in and really upsetting the Kiwi batsmen and knocking them over.

“Australia have played some really good cricket here in Perth and if they continue to play anywhere near that I can’t see New Zealand winning a game.”

The second Test of three-match series will now be played at the iconic MCG on Boxing Day. Speedster Trent Boult is expected to return for that clash, however, Ponting feels he won’t have a big impact on the outcome of the result.

“Boult’s a world-class fast bowler but looking at the venues he would have been most likely to have success here in Perth and he’s missed that one,” Ponting said.

“Sydney tends to swing around a little bit early in the game but if it’s a flat wicket in Melbourne you’d think his impact on the game would not be as high as it would have been here.

“His record for a long time now has been outstanding and he’s a competitor and a great athlete.”