Australia vs New Zealand Live Score, World Cup 2023: NZ look to get house in order after Warner and Head's wickets
Australia vs New Zealand Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: The opening pair of David Warner and Travis Head gave Australia a strong start after New Zealand stand-in skipper Tom Latham won the toss and invited them to bat in the World Cup encounter in Dharamsala on Saturday. The pair dealt in boundaries from the word go and mustered 118/0 at the end of 1st powerplay. Both the batters also completed their respective half-centuries, with Head taking just 25 balls to reach the milestone. Warner too was not far behind as he took 28 balls to do the same. The pair added 175-run for the opening stand before Glenn Phillips got rid of Warner for 81(65). Shortly after he cleaned up Head for 109(67).
Meanwhile, both sides have tweaked their combination. Jimmy Neesham comes in for Mark Chapman, who has a calf niggle. Australia, on the other hand, have fielded Head in the XI and he comes in for Cameron Green.
Head's inclusion will see the Aussie batting order get rejigged as Mitchell Marsh will now come at No 3, instead of opening with Warner. Steve Smith will be occupying the No 4 slot. New Zealand, on the other hand, have an extra bowling option with Neesham in the mix. He too can manage some lusty blows towards the end of the innings if required.
New Zealand have been enjoying terrific form, Australia have recently picked up momentum after starting their campaign with back-to-back defeats. Australia head into the contest on the back of a strong 309-run victory over Netherlands, but the Black Caps will certainly pose a tougher challenge. New Zealand, on the other hand, endured a four-wicket hiccup against India in their previous encounter, their first in the tournament. If we take a glance at the points table New Zealand are placed third, while Australia are right behind them.
AUS vs NZ, CWC 23: Key updates
-NZ win toss, opt to field
-Travis Head make a return, NZ bring in Jimmy Neesham
-Warner slammed 50 is 28 balls, Head did the same in 25 deliveries
-AUS accumulate 118/0 in 1st powerplay
-Warner, Head added 175 runs for 1st wicket
-Warner fell for 81(65), Head was dismissed for 109(67)
-Labuschagne was dropped on 1 by Daryll Mitchell
- Sat, 28 Oct 2023 12:55 PM
Australia vs New Zealand Live Score: Matt Henry reintroduced
Australia vs New Zealand Live Score: After a dreadful start, Matt Henry is back in the attack. He gets hit for a boundary by Mitchell Marsh but just six runs come in the over. AUS 254-3 (35 overs)
- Sat, 28 Oct 2023 12:47 PM
Australia vs New Zealand Live Score: Good recovery by NZ
Australia vs New Zealand Live Score: Marnus Labuschagne and Mitchell Marsh move things forward as Australia reach 246/3 in 33 overs. But this is some good fight by New Zealand, keeping things under control after the dismissal of Warner and Head.
- Sat, 28 Oct 2023 12:39 PM
Australia vs New Zealand Live Score: Wicket
Australia vs New Zealand Live Score: Glenn Phillips picks his third wicket as he removes Steve Smith for 18(17). Smith plays a lofted drive but hits it straight towards Trent Boult at mid-off.
Boult is then reintroduced in the attack and he starts with three singles. However, there was an opportunity for a wicket as Labuschagne lofted the ball towards third-man but Daryll Mitchell makes a mess out of it. AUS: 233-3 (31 overs)
- Sat, 28 Oct 2023 12:27 PM
Australia vs New Zealand Live Score: AUS focus on strike rotation
Australia vs New Zealand Live Score: Steve Smith and Mitchell Marsh show no hurry and are comfortably passing the strike to each other. 13 runs come in the last three overs. AUS: 219-2 (28 overs)
- Sat, 28 Oct 2023 12:16 PM
Australia vs New Zealand Live Score: Wicket!
Australia vs New Zealand Live Score: Glenn Phillips cleans up Travis Head for 109(67) and continues to keep things economical. A wicket and a single comes in his over.
Steve Smith then hits Rachin Ravindra for a boundary in the next as AUS reach 206/2 in 25 overs.
- Sat, 28 Oct 2023 12:07 PM
Australia vs New Zealand Live Score: AUS bring up 200
Travis Head once again gets a maximum in Rachin Ravindra's over as nine runs come in it. Meanwhile, Australia bring up 200 in just 23 overs. They have only lost one wicket.
- Sat, 28 Oct 2023 12:03 PM
Australia vs New Zealand Live Score: Head slams 100
Australia vs New Zealand Live Score: Travis Head reaches the triple digit figure with a single and he is just making his first appearance in the World Cup. Takes 59 balls to reach the milestone. AUS: 191/1 (22 overs)
- Sat, 28 Oct 2023 12:01 PM
Australia vs New Zealand Live Score: Carnage by Head continues
Australia vs New Zealand Live Score: The carnage by Head continues as he hits Rachin Ravindra for a maximum. He is on 99 as AUS reach 187/1 in 21 overs.
- Sat, 28 Oct 2023 11:55 AM
Australia vs New Zealand Live Score: Wicket
Australia vs New Zealand Live Score: After a bit of a dry spell the boundaries start coming again. Head hits Glenn Phillips and Rachin Ravindra for a boundary each.
However, Phillips then brings an end to the terrific 175-run stand in the 20th over, who gets rid of David Warner for 81(65). AUS: 177/1 (20 overs)
- Sat, 28 Oct 2023 11:37 AM
Australia vs New Zealand Live Score: AUS in command
Australia vs New Zealand Live Score: Glenn Phillips is introduced in the attack and he starts with an economical over as just two singles come in it.
Santner does a decent job from the other end as five singles come in it.
Phillips follows it up with a four-run over. AUS 155-0 (16 overs)
- Sat, 28 Oct 2023 11:28 AM
Australia vs New Zealand Live Score: Head dances down the track
Australia vs New Zealand Live Score: Head dances down the track against Santner and hits a full toss ball over the mid-wicket fence. Santner then misses out on a caught and bowled opportunity, but it was a tough chance and 10/10 for the effort. AUS: 144-0 (13 overs)
- Sat, 28 Oct 2023 11:23 AM
Australia vs New Zealand Live Score: The runs keep coming
Australia vs New Zealand Live Score: Warner and Head are making batting appear so easy on this track.
Head hits Santner for a boundary in the 11th over, and does the same against Ferguson in the next over. AUS: 133-0 (12 overs)
- Sat, 28 Oct 2023 11:16 AM
Australia vs New Zealand Live Score: End of powerplay
Australia vs New Zealand Live Score: Warner continues his onslaught and hits Ferguson for a boundary and a six as Australia accumulate 118/0 after the end of 1st powerplay.
- Sat, 28 Oct 2023 11:14 AM
Australia vs New Zealand Live Score: Head slams 50
Australia vs New Zealand Live Score: New Zealand introduce spin as Mitchell Santner joins the attack. Warner whacks Santner for a boundary, and Head wraps it up with a six and a four. Head also completes his half-century, fastest fifty in this World Cup, that too in his first match on return. AUS 108-0 (9 overs)
- Sat, 28 Oct 2023 11:07 AM
Australia vs New Zealand Live Score: Warner slams 50
Australia vs New Zealand Live Score: Warner hits Trent Boult for a maximum and then takes a single to bring up his half-century, which comes in just 28 deliveries. AUS: 93/0 (8 overs)
- Sat, 28 Oct 2023 11:04 AM
Australia vs New Zealand Live Score: This is some onslaught
Australia vs New Zealand Live Score: Some check on the run flow but still one boundary comes in Trent Boult's over.
Lockie Ferguson is then introduced in the attack and Warner hits him for a couple of sixes and Head wraps the over with a boundary. AUS: 86/0 (7 overs)
- Sat, 28 Oct 2023 10:53 AM
Australia vs New Zealand Live Score: The party continues
Australia vs New Zealand Live Score: The party continues as Warner continues his assault and welcomes Boult with a boundary, and hits him for a maximum later in the over.
Travis Head then hits consecutive fours in the next over by Matt Henry and dispatches the third ball for a six.
AUS race to 60/0 in just 5 overs.
- Sat, 28 Oct 2023 10:45 AM
Australia vs New Zealand Live Score: Expensive over
Australia vs New Zealand Live Score: David Warner starts the third over by Henry with a six and passes the strike to Head in the next delivery, which is a no-ball.
The freehit is dispatched for another six but it is again a no ball, so the freehit continues. Henry bangs it short this time but the result is the same as Head hits another maximum.
22 runs come in the over as AUS reach 36/0 after 3 overs.
- Sat, 28 Oct 2023 10:41 AM
Australia vs New Zealand Live Score: Commanding shot by Head
Australia vs New Zealand Live Score: Trent Boult shares the new ball duties with Henry and after doing a decent job in the first five balls, pitches the ball up in the final delivery. Easy peasy for Travis Head who plays a lofted drive towards long-off for a boundary. AUS 14-0 (2 overs)
- Sat, 28 Oct 2023 10:35 AM
Australia vs New Zealand Live Score: Good start
Australia vs New Zealand Live Score: David Warner and Travis Head kick-off proceedings, Matt Henry leads the attack for New Zealand.
Warner opens his account with a boundary as Henry drops a length ball, wide of the off stump which is pushed square of the wicket for a boundary. Warner then lofts another length ball towards the square leg region for another boundary. AUS: 8/0 (1 over)
- Sat, 28 Oct 2023 10:06 AM
Australia vs New Zealand Live Score: Playing XIs
New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult
Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
- Sat, 28 Oct 2023 10:03 AM
Australia vs New Zealand Live Score: NZ win toss
Australia vs New Zealand Live Score: New Zealand won the toss and opt to bowl.
- Sat, 28 Oct 2023 09:58 AM
Australia vs New Zealand Live Score: Milestone alert
Australia vs New Zealand Live Score: Mitchell Santner will be making his 100th ODI appearance today.
He has o far scalped 12 wickets from five matches, and can prove to be equally handy with the bat in death overs.
- Sat, 28 Oct 2023 09:48 AM
Australia vs New Zealand Live Score: Aussie batting prowess
Australia vs New Zealand Live Score: If we look at the Aussie side, in particular their batting, the team looks in perfect shape at the moment.
David Warner is in red-hot form, Mitchell Marsh is making significant contribution at the top.
Steve Smith regained some form and slammed a half-century in the previous encounter, while Glenn Maxwell hammered the fastest ton in the history of World Cups.
Travis Head, who has recovered after fracturing his left hand, also makes a return to the side.
- Sat, 28 Oct 2023 09:30 AM
Australia vs New Zealand Live Score: Cummins speaks
Australia vs New Zealand Live Score: Pat Cummins on Australia's resurgence
“Our group's big on talking about the style that we want to play, and I think in the first two games not only did we not win, but I think we didn't really nail the style that we wanted to play. I think in the last few games you've seen us be a bit more aggressive - batting and bowling. Bowling- everyone's been really open-minded, tried different things; trying bouncers, different fields, one over spells and it's just been a real buy-in from the whole team and yeah, it's been fantastic last few games. That's a standard we want to keep going with for the rest of tournament.”
- Sat, 28 Oct 2023 09:20 AM
Australia vs New Zealand Live Score: What's the update on Williamson
Australia vs New Zealand Live Score: Kane Williamson won't be a part of this match due to a fracture on his left thumb, but the good news for Kiwi fans is that the New Zealand captain reportedly had very light net facing slow throwdowns earlier this week.
- Sat, 28 Oct 2023 09:07 AM
Australia vs New Zealand Live Score: How have AUS fared so far
Australia vs India (India won by 6 wkts)
South Africa vs Australia (South Africa won by 134 runs)
Sri Lanka vs Australia (Australia won by 5 wkts)
Australia vs Pakistan (Australia won by 62 runs)
Australia vs Netherlands (Australia won by 309 runs)
- Sat, 28 Oct 2023 08:56 AM
Australia vs New Zealand Live Score: How have NZ fared so far
England vs New Zealand (New Zealand won by 9 wkts)
New Zealand vs Netherlands (New Zealand won by 99 runs)
Bangladesh vs New Zealand (New Zealand won by 8 wkts)
New Zealand vs Afghanistan (New Zealand won by 149 runs)
New Zealand vs India (India won by 4 wkts)
- Sat, 28 Oct 2023 08:32 AM
Australia vs New Zealand Live Score: Hello and welcome!
Australia vs New Zealand Live Score: Hello and welcome to the Live Coverage of the World Cup encounter between Australia and New Zealand, which will be played at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. The match starts at 10:30 am and the toss for the same will take place half an hour earlier from the scheduled start. Stay tuned for Live Updates!