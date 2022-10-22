Australia vs New Zealand Live Score T20 World Cup 2022: Aaron Finch wins toss, AUS to bowl first in Sydney

Australia vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2022 Live Score: With the first round done and dusted, the big boys of the sport finally come into play at the T20 World Cup in the Super 12 stage and it starts off with trans-Tasman rivals Australia and New Zealand facing off. Hosts Australia had beaten New Zealand in last year's final to win their first T20 World Cup title and are now looking to add a feather to their already overflowing hat of records in major tournaments by defending their title.