Australia vs New Zealand Live Score T20 World Cup 2022: Aaron Finch wins toss, AUS to bowl first in Sydney
- Australia vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2022 Live Score: Aaron Finch has won the toss in the Super 12 opener and chosen to bowl first. Follow live score and updates of AUS vs NZ, T20 World Cup Super 12 here.
Australia vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2022 Live Score: With the first round done and dusted, the big boys of the sport finally come into play at the T20 World Cup in the Super 12 stage and it starts off with trans-Tasman rivals Australia and New Zealand facing off. Hosts Australia had beaten New Zealand in last year's final to win their first T20 World Cup title and are now looking to add a feather to their already overflowing hat of records in major tournaments by defending their title.
Follow all the updates here:
Sat, 22 Oct 2022 12:13 PM
T20 World Cup live score: Aaron Finch talks
Going to bowl. There's weather around but we also feel the wicket gets better and better as the game goes on. Every time you represent Australia you feel pressure. We've always had amazing support. Smith, Agar, Richardson and Green the four players not playing.
Sat, 22 Oct 2022 12:09 PM
Australia vs New Zealand Live score: New Zealand XI
Devon Conway(w), Finn Allen, Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult
Sat, 22 Oct 2022 12:09 PM
Aus vs Nz, T20 World Cup live score: Australia XI
Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
Sat, 22 Oct 2022 12:03 PM
T20 World Cup live score: TOSS ALERT!
Aaron Finch wins the toss, Australia to bowl first. Steve Smith has been left out.
Sat, 22 Oct 2022 12:01 PM
Australia vs New Zealand Live score: The pitch
"It's not as quick as some of the other pitches we see generally in Australia. There has been a lot of rain around and it's been under covers. It feels damp. Might be two-paced," says Isa Guha in the pitch report.
Sat, 22 Oct 2022 11:52 AM
Aus vs Nz, T20 World Cup live score: The absence of West Indies
West Indies are a truly paradoxical case. You can't think of an IPL, or any T20 league really, without the participation of any West Indies player and yet, they have not only have they not been able to stay high enough in the rankings to get to the Super 12 stage, they were not even able to make it to the Super 12 through the qualifiers either. While it is quite sad to think of a team that are pretty much the pioneers of batting in T20 cricket, the fact remains that the West Indies played some utterly horrendous cricket throughout the first stage. They deserved nothing more than disqualification and let us hope that this team can come back strong in the coming years.
Sat, 22 Oct 2022 11:35 AM
T20 World Cup live score: New Zealand's Australia hoodoo
New Zealand are no easy team to win against and yet, somehow, the Kiwis have not been able to get a win against Australia since 2011. The last time they did defeat their rivals accross the Tasman sea, veteran fast bowler Trent Boult had made his debut.
Sat, 22 Oct 2022 11:29 AM
Australia vs New Zealand Live score: Rain check
Or rather 'rain threat'. There are dark clouds hanging over the SCG but so far no showers at the stadium itself. Pretty heavy rains in the northern part of the city and its almost certain, for now at least, that the showers will make an appearance here and make a mess of this match.
Sat, 22 Oct 2022 11:12 AM
Aus vs Nz, T20 World Cup live score: The 2021 final
Australia won the toss and won the match. While that may be a bit of an oversimplification, the fact remains that toss was an incredibly important factor in the UAE and Australia, bowled first throughout that tournament. In the final, Kane Williamson's 85 off 48 balls helped New Zealand reach a score of 172/4. It was hardly a problem for Australia to chase it down, with half centuries from David Warner and Mitchell Marsh helping them seal their first T20 World Cup win.
Sat, 22 Oct 2022 11:03 AM
T20 World Cup live score: The first round
There were some utter thrillers in the first round with the teams like Namibia, Netherlands and Scotland giving full members a run for their money. Asia Cup winners Sri Lanka started with a shocker of a defeat to Namibia but they did eventually make it to the Super 12. The same can't be said about two-time champions West Indies, however, with a meek nine-wicket surrender to Ireland knocking them out.
Sat, 22 Oct 2022 10:48 AM
Australia vs New Zealand Live score: The Super 12 stage
England will be facing Afghanistan later in the second match of the day in Perth. All four teams are in Group 1 and tomorrow, the Group 2 teams will take the field with Ireland and Sri Lanka facing each other starting at 9.30am IST in Hobart. This is followed by a little match between India and Pakistan, if weather permits, in Melbourne at 1.30pm IST.
Sat, 22 Oct 2022 10:35 AM
Aus vs Nz, T20 World Cup live score: Hello and welcome!
This is it! Almost a year of buildup, teams chopping and changing combinations, old careers ending, new careers blossoming. All seen as preparations for this very moment. The start of the T20 World Cup's Super 12 stage. The tournament has started already, remember, and if you were blisfully unaware of the first round of qualifiers that happened before this, you missed some proper humdingers. We will be talking about that and more as we buildup towards this opening game. Stay tuned!