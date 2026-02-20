Australia vs Oman T20 World Cup LIVE Score: OMN's counter-attack cut short, Nathan Ellis strikes for AUS' second wicket
Immediate joy for Australia! Off to a quick start in Pallekele as Xavier Bartlett swings one through the gate of Aamir Kaleem, to bring an early wicket for Australia.
Chopped on! Nathan Ellis strikes
Sent miles into the airrrrr – fielder can't get around!
DROPPED! Bartlett should have two
FIRST BALL WICKET! Bartlett rattles the stump
Ready to go! Oman's openers want a good start
Four changes for Oman as entire squad get a run out
Australia's XI – one change
Mitch Marsh wins the toss and opts to BOWL
Experimentation for Australia after disaster run?
Oman captain says his team are ready to 'crush' Australia
Australia and Oman both knocked out of Group B
HELLO AND WELCOME!
Australia vs Oman T20 World Cup Live Score: It has been a disastrous T20 World Cup campaign for Australia. A combination of injuries, unsuitable conditions, and poor execution on game-days has led to them losing games to Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka, enough to knock them out of contention in the first group stage. Mitchell Marsh’s team missed massive names – including the captain himself, plus premier fast bowlers Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood – but the competitive Aussies won’t use that as an excuse....Read More
Oman will have had bigger expectations of themselves too heading into the tournament, albeit in a tough group. They are staring at a campaign in which they would go back home winless, unless they are able to force another massive upset against the Aussies – something they are ready for, and licking their lips at the prospect of.
"100% it is an opportunity,” said their captain Jatinder Singh in the lead-up to the game. “And our boys are looking forward to it. Because T20, it's a game of momentum and moments. If you play those moments right, you can do anything on that particular day. So, Australia is not doing well at the moment... It's the best time to crush them."
So the gauntlet is set. Nothing to play for, but plenty of pride left to gain and to save. If Oman can play at their best potential, Australia are there for the taking.
Australia vs Oman Playing XIs:
Australia XI: Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis (wk), Tim David, Matt Renshaw, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa
Oman XI: Aamir Kaleem, Jatinder Singh (c), Karan Sonavale, Hammad Mirza, Wasim Ali, Mohammad Nadeem, Vinayak Shukla (wk), Jiten Ramanandi, Jay Odedra, Shakeel Ahmed, Shafiq Jan
4 and out! Karan Sonavale has lived a charmed life but can't make the most of it. Ellis has it climb up on him, Karan tries to ride the bounce and play it down to third, but it glances off his bat and takes the bails off on the way back up. Got cramped up and now has to walk back. 24/2.
That looks like a real chance as Sonavale pumps it high into the air, a second moon in the sky. Takes forever to come down and you expect to see an Australian fielder underneath it, but it somehow manages to land in empty space at square leg. Lands with a thud.
13/1 after 2.
Should be two down! Again excellent movement away from the right-hander, fast and moving late. Genuine edge flies towards Glenn Maxwell at second slip, and for a fielder of his calibre – for any fielder at this level – that's a dolly. Should be taken, but Maxwell puts it down. Second life for Karan Sonavale.
What a start! Fast, straight, swinging in to the left-hander. No feet from Kaleem and his swing is nowhere near it, as the leg-stump is pegged back.
Early damage for Australia, 0/1.
National anthems and pictures all done with, plenty of pride for Oman for making it to this stage again. Australia won't want to complicate things. Jatinder and Aamir Kaleem their regular openers, Bartlett takes the first over. Here we go!
Oman use the opportunity to ensure World Cup time in the middle for all 15 members of the squad. The four players who didn't play last time out get a chance today.
Oman XI: Aamir Kaleem, Jatinder Singh (c), Karan Sonavale, Hammad Mirza, Wasim Ali, Mohammad Nadeem, Vinayak Shukla (wk), Jiten Ramanandi, Jay Odedra, Shakeel Ahmed, Shafiq Jan
Just one change for Australia as Matt Renshaw comes back in for Cooper Connolly. Nothing major.
Australia XI: Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis (wk), Tim David, Matt Renshaw, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa
Mitch Marsh wins the toss in the middle, and opts to bowl first. Admits the energy has been flat in the Aussie camp with disappointment at being knocked out. One change for them.
Jatinder says Oman wanted to bat first anyway.
People back home aren't happy with Australia's performances, with a feeling that standards have dipped. The bowling hasn't been able to assert the kind of pressure needed to stay competitive in T20I cricket, with Brian Bennett for ZIM and Pathum Nissanka for SL mounting excellent knocks. And nor has the batting stood up, struggling against spin and not able to click in conjunction, as first the top order and then the middle order suffered respective collapses.
With that in mind, this match is suddenly one with unforeseen pressure on it. A win is what is expected and won't make anyone too happy, but nevertheless, Australia need to show something to regenerate good faith.
The really interesting thing in the build-up to the match has been how Jatinder Singh has laid down the gauntlet, saying that Oman are not only looking to be competitive but also to take down a vulnerable Australia.
"100% it is an opportunity,” said Jatinder. “And our boys are looking forward to it. Because T20, it's a game of momentum and moments. If you play those moments right, you can do anything on that particular day. So, Australia is not doing well at the moment... It's the best time to crush them."
Australia lost to Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe in the last couple of matches, meaning that a win against Ireland hasn't been enough to hold off the run that the Lankans and Zimbabweans have had. In fact, they are behind Ireland by one point at the moment too. No chance for progression – and no chance for Oman either, with three losses in three matches thus far.
One last game in the T20 World Cup group stages before the tournament progresses. Nothing to fight for from a material perspective, but pride is on the line – and Oman are up and ready to force another upset against the struggling Australia. Despite it all, should be an interesting one.