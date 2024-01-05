Australia vs Pakistan Live Score 3rd Test Day 3: PAK fight back as Jamal dismisses Head after Lunch
Australia vs Pakistan Live Score 3rd Test Day 3: AUS vs PAK live scorecard and updates, 3rd Test, Day 3 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
Australia vs Pakistan Live Score 3rd Test Day 3: Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne scripted a 79-run stand at the start of the third day at the Sydney Cricket Ground after rain and poor light had ruined a better part of the second day. The pair valiantly overcame Pakistan's short-ball ploy on the third morning and looked set to bat through to lunch, but Shan Masood had other plans. Smith was dismissed for 28 after he chipped the delivery from Mir Hamza to covers with Masood having more fielders on the off-side, while Labuschagne went an over later, falling to off-spinning allrounder Agha Salman. Travis Head and in-form Mitchell Marsh then negated the pressure from the Pakistan attack over the next 20-odd minutes until Lunch with the match looking evenly poised. However, Aamer Jamal sent Head packing for 10 moments after the break to send Australia 5 down.
Second new ball taken: Pakistan waited a while, but they eventually took it during the 91st over. Hasan Ali, however, looked to have some issue before the start of the next over as he went over to the umpires to have a word with them. The umpire puts the ball in through the hoop and it passed easily. Australia now 70 runs behind.
Lead below 100 for Pakistan: With in-form Marsh still at the crease, along with Alex Carey, Australia reduce the deficit to double figures as Pakistan remain in hunt for a wicket or more before tea at the SCG.
