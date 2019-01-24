Australia vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test Day 1 at Gabba: Live cricket score and updates

Preview: Sri Lankan captain Dinesh Chandimal won the toss and chose to bat in the first Test against Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane. Australia, looking to bounce back from their 2-1 series loss to India, have named debutants Kurtis Patterson and Jhye Richardson and recalled opener Joe Burns for the day-night Test. ((Full scorecard and commentary))

Follow the scorecard below -

First Published: Jan 24, 2019 09:53 IST