Australia vs Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis cleared of serious injury ahead of Test series

Sri Lanka wicket-keeper batsman Kusal Mendis, who had sustained a nasty blow while fielding during a tour match against Cricket Australia XI, has been cleared of any serious injuries.

The 23-year-old got hit on the field by a powerful sweep by Jake Doran, following which he immediately left the field. He spent the rest of the off-field raising concerns about his availability for the rest of the tour. An X-ray has, however, revealed that there is no breakage or fracture in his finger.

Sri Lanka team manager Jeryl Woutersz informed that Mendis’ finger is still sore but he is doing fine.

“We took him for an X-ray in the morning and it showed that he was fine. We’re not sure if he will bat yet, because the finger is quite sore. But he’s okay,” ESPNcricinfo quoted Woutersz, as saying.

Mendis was picked for the Australia series following an impressive performance against New Zealand in the recently concluded two-match Test series. He had played an unbeaten knock of 141 runs in the first Test and an innings of 67 runs in the second Test.

Sri Lanka are slated to play a two-match Test series against Australia beginning January 24 at the Gabba.

First Published: Jan 18, 2019 10:23 IST