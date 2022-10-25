Australia vs Sri Lanka Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: AUS win toss, opt to field vs SL; Agar replaces Covid-hit Zampa
Australia vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Defending champions Australia got off to a worst possible start at the T20 World Cup, and will now look to make amends in the crucial Super 12 encounter against Sri Lanka in Perth on Tuesday. The hosts went down by 89 runs in the tournament opener against New Zealand, making the tie against the Asia champions nothing short than a must win tie. Hours before the encounter, Australia endured another hiccup as star spinner Adam Zampa tested positive for Covid-19. However, he has shown mild symptoms and is available for selection. Catch the LIVE updates of AUS vs SL:
Follow all the updates here:
Tue, 25 Oct 2022 04:39 PM
Australia vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2022, Live: FOUR!
A short of a length delivery by Cummins, wide of off. Mendis cuts but gets a thick edge over lone slip for a four!
Tue, 25 Oct 2022 04:33 PM
Australia vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2022, Live: One run
Short of a length delivery by Hazlewood, at the stumps. Nissanka guides it behind square on the on-side for a single!
Tue, 25 Oct 2022 04:31 PM
Australia vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2022, Live: The action begins!
Nissanka and Mendis to open for Sri Lanka. Hazlewood to bowl the first over!
Tue, 25 Oct 2022 04:19 PM
Australia vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2022, Live: 'We need to win this game', says Mitchell Starc
"We should be going back to our strengths. If and when we play New Zealand we will discuss a few things. Zampa is all right. We have four games in four different states in quick time. So just a precautionary thing. Gives Ashton a chance to play for Australia. Exciting back to be playing on a fast bouncy wicket. It is exciting to be back over here. Hopefully it is fast and bouncy and not as docile as the SCG. We would want to get our campaign back on track. It is one game at a time, cliched asides. First and foremost we need to win this game. For us it is just about this fixture to get our campaign back on track", said Starc.
Tue, 25 Oct 2022 04:15 PM
Australia vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2022, Live: Playing XIs
Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara
Tue, 25 Oct 2022 04:13 PM
Australia vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2022, Live: 'The best strategy', says Aaron Finch
After toss, Finch said, "We'll bowl first, that's the best strategy on this surface and we can't think too far away in the tournament as of now. Looks like a decent pitch with a good grass surface. Adam Zampa is OUT with illness, replaced by Ashton Agar."
Meanwhile, Sri Lanka captain Shanaka said, "We're excited and well-prepared, looking forward to this game. The camp is very confident since the Asia cup and we've performed consistently, have chased down good scores. We have Pathum Nissanka back, no other changes."
Tue, 25 Oct 2022 04:04 PM
Australia vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2022, Live: Australia win toss!
Australia captain has won the toss and opted to field vs Sri Lanka.
Tue, 25 Oct 2022 03:52 PM
Australia vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2022, Live: Head-to-head in 2022
Both sides have faced each other in eight games in 2022, with Australia leading 6-2.
Tue, 25 Oct 2022 03:50 PM
Australia vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2022, Live: Adam Zampa expected not to play
Zampa is expected to not feature after testing positive for Covid-19. Agar is the likely replacement. Meanwhile, Nissanka is a likely for Sri Lanka.
Tue, 25 Oct 2022 03:45 PM
Australia vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2022, Live: Last five meeting between both sides in Sri Lanka
1. SL (177/6) beat AUS (176/5) by 4 wickets, Jun 11, 2022.
2. AUS (126/7) beat SL (124/9) by 3 wickets, Jun 8, 2022.
3. AUS (134/0) beat SL (128) by 10 wickets, Jun 7, 2022.
4. AUS (130/6) beat SL (128/9) by 4 wickets, Sep 9, 2016.
5. AUS (263/3) beat SL (178/9) by 85 runs, Sep 6, 2016.
Tue, 25 Oct 2022 03:43 PM
Australia vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2022, Live: Last five meetings between both sides in Australia
1. SL (155/5) beat AUS (154/6) by 5 wickets, Feb 20, 2022.
2. AUS (143/4) beat SL (139/8) by 6 wickets, Feb 18, 2022.
3. AUS (124/4) beat SL (121/6) by 6 wickets, Feb 15, 2022.
4. AUS (164/6) beat SL (164/8) via Super Over, Feb 13, 2022.
5. AUS (149/9) beat SL (122/8) by 27 runs, Feb 11, 2022.
Tue, 25 Oct 2022 03:36 PM
Australia vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2022, Live: Head-to-head in T20 World Cups
Both sides have faced each other four times in World T20s. Australia lead 3-1, with Sri Lanka winning in 2009, but losing in 2007, 2010 and 2021.
Tue, 25 Oct 2022 03:35 PM
Australia vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2022, Live: Head-to-head
Both sides have faced each other in 25 T20Is with Australia leading 15-10 vs Sri Lanka.
Tue, 25 Oct 2022 03:03 PM
AUS vs SL LIVE updates: Full Squads
Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Steven Smith, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Kane Richardson
Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Ashen Bandara, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Jeffrey Vandersay, Kasun Rajitha, Pramod Madushan, Pathum Nissanka
Tue, 25 Oct 2022 03:01 PM
Australia vs Sri Lanka Live: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the T20 World Cup, Super 12 match between Australia and Sri Lanka. The match will be played at the Perth Stadium and is scheduled to start at 04:30 pm IST. The toss for the same will take place half an hour ago. Stay tuned for LIVE updates!