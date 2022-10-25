Australia vs Sri Lanka Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: AUS win toss, opt to field vs SL; Agar replaces Covid-hit Zampa

Australia vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Defending champions Australia got off to a worst possible start at the T20 World Cup, and will now look to make amends in the crucial Super 12 encounter against Sri Lanka in Perth on Tuesday. The hosts went down by 89 runs in the tournament opener against New Zealand, making the tie against the Asia champions nothing short than a must win tie. Hours before the encounter, Australia endured another hiccup as star spinner Adam Zampa tested positive for Covid-19. However, he has shown mild symptoms and is available for selection. Catch the LIVE updates of AUS vs SL: