Australia vs West Indies: Josh Hazlewood’s unplayable delivery leaves Shai Hope in shambles

Australia's Josh Hazlewood was in fiery form in the ongoing second ODI against West Indies, at the SCG in Sydney on Sunday. Initially, a half-century by Sean Abbott (69) saw Australia post 258/9 in 50 overs, and Gudakesh Motie took three wickets for West Indies. Josh Hazlewood took a sensational wicket of Shai Hope.

Chasing 259, the Windies didn't get a strong start, losing key wickets in quick succession. Hazlewood, in particular, was in hot form, taking three wickets. The Aussie pacer's dismissal of Shai Hope caught the attention of fans.

Hazlewood sent a length delivery, outside off, which nipped back in sharply. Hope had a huge gap between bat and pad, as the ball snuck through and hit the off stump. Hope departed back to the pavilion for 29 runs off 65 balls.

Here is the video of Hazlewood's dismissal:

Reacting to the dismissal, one fan commented, "That’s what you don’t want to face as a batter."

"What a delivery by Hazlewood! That was borderline unplayable, leaving Shai Hope with a tough challenge", another fan wrote.

"Common Aussies.. It Hit the Crack.. And stayed low," one fan wrote.

Hazlewood also removed West Indies opener Justin Greaves for eight off 10 balls. Meanwhile, even Matthew Forde fell to Hazlewood for seven of nine deliveries.

For Greaves, Hazlewood sent a full delivery, outside off. The opener tried to drive it, but ended up slicing it off the toe-end, and it went high to Sutherland for a catch. Greaves registered eight off 10 balls. Meanwhile for Forde, Hazlewood sent a full length delivery. Forde got beaten on the inside edge, and then was hit right in front of the stumps for lbw dismissal.

Sean Abbott and Will Sutherland also took two wickets each respectively. Abbott accounted for the dismissals of Kjorn Ottley (8) and Keacy Carty (40), and Sutherland removed Romario Shepherd (6), Alzarri Joseph (19).