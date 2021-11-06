AUS vs WI T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score: Australia eye semis, Windies play for pride

AUS vs WI T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score: Aaron Finch-led Australia will look to keep their semi-final hopes alive when they take on West Indies in the Super 12 clash at the ongoing T20 World Cup in UAE. The match is being played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday afternoon. Australia have so far won three of their four matches and a win against Kieron Pollard's West Indies will certainly boost their chances of a final-four berth. West Indies, who were the defending champions coming into the tournament, are already out of the competition and will play for pride. Eoin Morgan's England currently sit at the top of the Group 1 points table and have already sealed their spot in the semi-final. They will take on third-placed South Africa in the second clash of the day. Catch the LIVE UPDATES of Australia vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2021: