AUS vs WI T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score: Australia eye semis, Windies play for pride

AUS vs WI T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score: Aaron Finch-led Australia will look to keep their semi-final hopes alive when they take on West Indies in the Super 12 clash at the ongoing T20 World Cup in UAE. The match is being played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday afternoon. Australia have so far won three of their four matches and a win against Kieron Pollard's West Indies will certainly boost their chances of a final-four berth. West Indies, who were the defending champions coming into the tournament, are already out of the competition and will play for pride. Eoin Morgan's England currently sit at the top of the Group 1 points table and have already sealed their spot in the semi-final. They will take on third-placed South Africa in the second clash of the day. Catch the LIVE UPDATES of Australia vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2021:
Sat, 06 Nov 2021 02:38 PM
Complete squads:
West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul, Lendl Simmons, Andre Fletcher, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh
Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Swepson, Josh Inglis
Sat, 06 Nov 2021 02:31 PM
A special message to Dwayne Bravo
Dwayne Bravo will hang his boots from international cricket after West Indies final T20 World Cup clash against Australia. “I think the time has come,” the 38-year-old told ICC’s post-match show on Facebook. “I’ve had a very good career … had some ups and downs, but as I look back at it, I’m very grateful to represent the region and the Caribbean people for so long.”
Sat, 06 Nov 2021 02:20 PM
‘Stick to our guns’
Ahead of the match, Australia captain Aaron Finch said that his side will stick to their guns.
“You'd love to keep it in our control, that's all you can focus on. As soon as you start hoping other teams win or other teams lose, it just clouds your judgment and your vision. It's really important that we just go and stick to our guns, stick to our process because we know that's good enough when we get it right,” said Finch in an official ICC release.
Sat, 06 Nov 2021 02:15 PM
West Indies play for pride
West Indies come into the contest on the back of a 20-run defeat against Sri Lanka and will look to finish their campaign on a winning note. Interestingly, the team had defeated Australia 4-1 in a T20I series earlier this year.
Sat, 06 Nov 2021 02:09 PM
What happened in Australia's previous encounter?
Australia secured a decisive victory against Bangladesh, as they chased down a paltry 74 in just 6.2 overs. The team will hope to repeat a similar effort against the reigning champions in Abu Dhabi.
Sat, 06 Nov 2021 02:04 PM
