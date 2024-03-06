Australian bowlers out to dampen Williamson's 100th Test

Seamer Mitchell Starc said Australia's bowlers aim to ensure New Zealand world-class batsman Kane Williamson doesn't stay long at the crease on his 100th Test appearance. HT Image

New Zealand host Australia in Christchurch when the second Test begins on Friday. The tourists lead the two-match series 1-0 after Australia romped to a 172-run win in the opening Test.

Both Williamson and New Zealand Test captain Tim Southee will play their 100th Test at Hagley Park. Starc says the Australians want Williamson removed quickly.

"During the game, (the aim is) to make it as short as possible," Starc told reporters Wednesday when asked about Williamson's milestone.

"Anytime you can get one of the best batters in the world out is always a nice little touch. The sooner the better."

Williamson, who has chalked up nearly 9,000 Test runs, had a torrid time in the first redball game against Australia, which finished Sunday.

He was run out for a duck after colliding with opener Will Young midway down the wicket, having faced just two balls, in the first innings. He hit nine runs off 19 balls in the second innings before being caught by Steve Smith off a Nathan Lyon delivery.

Starc said specialist spinner Lyon, who finished with ten wickets on the green wicket in Wellington, has a plan up his sleeve for Williamson.

"Nathan mentioned the other day he has worked something out, so we might just toss him the ball and let him go," Starc joked.

The Australian paid tribute to the two New Zealanders' lengthy careers.

Williamson scored a hundred on his debut against India back in 2010, while Southee took five wickets on his first Test appearance in 2008 against England.

"For Kane and Tim, it's a huge milestone this week," Starc added.

"Especially for Tim - we all know how taxing it can be as a fast bowler on the body, so to play 100 Tests is a huge achievement. I'm sure they will both enjoy the week."

"We're looking forward to celebrating with them... but hopefully winning the Test match as well."

