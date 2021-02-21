'Australian selectors wrong or every IPL franchise,' Michael Clarke questions Aaron Finch at IPL 2021 Auction

Former Australia captain expressed shock at the fact that current Australia limited-overs captain Aaron Finch was not picked in the Indian Premier League tournament. Despite a poor showing in the Big Bash League earlier this year, Finch was retained as the captain for the five-match T20I series against New Zealand which begins from Monday.

But despite leading the Australian national team in the shortest format, Finch found no takers in the IPL Auction 2021. The right-handed batsman was released by Royal Challengers Bangalore in January, and earlier this week, when his name came up at the auction, no franchise made a bid for him.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ Big Sports Breakfast, Clarke said that either the Australia selectors are wrong in keeping Finch as T20I captain, or all the IPL franchises are wrong in not picking him.

“Are the Australian selectors wrong in Aaron Finch being our Twenty20 captain or is every IPL franchise wrong?” he was quoted as saying by Fox Cricket.

“I can’t believe this. The Australian Twenty20 captain has not been bought. Someone is wrong.

“In no sport on the planet can you captain Australia and miss out on a tournament with a truckload of teams. Don’t tell me Aaron Finch is not good enough to be a part of one of those IPL teams," Clarke added.

“I cannot believe Finchy hasn’t been picked up. Even for Finchy, that’s got to hurt as the Australian T20 captain. I think he’s still, definitely at the top of the order, one of the best in the world," he further said.

Meanwhile, apart from Finch, other Australian stars who remained unsold includ Alex Carey, Shaun Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Jason Behrendorff, Billy Stanlake, Matthew Wade, Hilton Cartwright, James Faulkner, Ben McDermott, Sean Abott, Joel Paris, Jack Wildermuth, Brendan Doggett, Mark Steketee, Ben Dwarshuis, Chris Green, Wes Agar, Josh Inglis, Nathan Ellis, Tanveer Sangha, Max Bryant, Jake Weatherald, Matt Kelly, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, and Nathan McAndrew.

