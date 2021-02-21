IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / 'Lot of talk around me and Anderson playing together': Stuart Broad ahead of India vs England 3rd Test in Ahmedabad
England's Stuart Broad and James Anderson walk off(Reuters)
England's Stuart Broad and James Anderson walk off(Reuters)
cricket

'Lot of talk around me and Anderson playing together': Stuart Broad ahead of India vs England 3rd Test in Ahmedabad

Stuart Broad and James Anderson have been rotating in the England side in the last couple of years or so. The experienced duo who share more than 1100 Test wickets between them have played only 9 Tests together in the last two years with the last one being the home Test against Pakistan.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 05:43 PM IST

Reacting to the talk of he and James Anderson playing together in the England XI in the third Test which is supposed to be their first-ever day-night pink-ball fixture against India in Ahmedabad, veteran pacer Stuart Broad said ‘it is all guesswork’ and selection will be done based on the nature of the pitch ahead of the Test match beginning on February 24.

“There has been talk of this being the match most likely for myself and James Anderson to play in the same team this winter but it is all guesswork for the next few days. Selection can only really take place after a look at the pitch on Tuesday or even on the morning of the game, Broad wrote in his column for Daily Mail.

Broad and Anderson have been rotating in the England side in the last couple of years or so. The experienced duo who share more than 1100 Test wickets between them have played only 9 Tests together in the last two years with the last one being the home Test against Pakistan.

Also Read | 'I started bowling like Anil Kumble': Broad reveals how he was 'in the game'

Anderson played the first Test against India but was replaced by Broad in the next despite the former playing a major role in England’s victory.

Broad went wicketless in the second Test in Chennai, which India won by 317 runs to draw level in the four-match series.

“If I’d been 23 and finished with no wickets I would have been annoyed and frustrated but experience helps in this situation.

I know that I created slip and caught-behind chances and as a seamer you can only create the opportunities, not guarantee that the batsmen are out as a result. I’ve reflected that I created as many chances as any other seamer on that pitch, more or less,” wrote Broad.

Also Read | Tewatia celebrates maiden India call-up with 6 sixes and 4 fours in Vijay Hazare

Throwing more light on England’s selection for the upcoming Test in Ahmedabad, Broad said, a traditional’ Engish team is likely. “Now that Moeen Ali has gone home, it feels like it will either be two seamers plus Ben Stokes or three plus Stokes and the spinner — a more traditionally English team, if you like,” he wrote.

The veteran right-arm seamer said he is hungry to play the pink-ball Test as conditions are more likely to suit seamers.

“I’m hungry to play this week but I appreciate these Indian conditions are not necessarily my strength and my record here doesn’t compare to my one in England, South Africa and the Caribbean,” he added.

Commenting about the newly built Motera Stadium, which is now the largest cricket stadium in the world (in terms of capacity), Broad it’s like a coliseum.

“I have to say that this new stadium at Motera, the biggest in the world, is so impressive that it has a bit of an aura about it even when empty. It’s like a coliseum.

“I can only imagine what it will be like at 50 per cent capacity, with 55,000 people in, from Wednesday. And with 110,000, at a World Cup match later this year for example, I don’t know if we would be able to hear ourselves think.

“The loudest I’ve ever heard a crowd was at the MCG in the 2017-18 Ashes when I caught David Warner on 99 — only for us to discover Tom Curran had bowled a no ball. When he got to his hundred next ball the noise was incredible but I think this ground has the potential to outdo it.

“And even a crowd of 10,000 daily made a big difference last week compared to the behind-closed- doors first match, it didn’t feel as though it was a coincidence that India’s players upped their game,” he wrote.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs england stuart broad james anderson
Close
Aaron Finch and Michael Clarke.(File)
Aaron Finch and Michael Clarke.(File)
cricket

'Australian selectors wrong or every IPL franchise?' Clarke on Finch's IPL snub

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 06:16 PM IST
Speaking on Sky Sports’ Big Sports Breakfast, Clarke said that either the Australia selectors are wrong in keeping Finch as T20I captain, or all the IPL franchises are wrong in not picking him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Robin Uthappa.(IPL)
File image of Robin Uthappa.(IPL)
cricket

'Always had a desire to play with Dhoni, win tournament': Uthappa on move to CSK

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 04:32 PM IST
IPL 2021: "Vanakkam Chennai, epdi irukeenga? (Hello Chennai, how are you?)," Uthappa said in a video he uploaded on his official Instagram account.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australia's Jhye Richardson.(AP)
Australia's Jhye Richardson.(AP)
cricket

'Still stinking in': Jhye Richardson on being bought by Punjab Kings for 14cr

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 02:25 PM IST
IPL 2021: Speaking to reporters, Richardson recalled how he checked the maths multiple times to see how much he has earned after he was sold to Punjab Kings.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Australia captain Aaron Finch.(Getty Images)
File image of Australia captain Aaron Finch.(Getty Images)
cricket

'It wasn't unexpected,' Aaron Finch on not being picked at IPL 2021 Auction

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:30 PM IST
Finch played 12 games in the IPL 2020 season and managed to score just 268 runs at an average of 22.33, with just one score of 50+ to his name. The bit that hurt RCB the most was Finch's strike rate of 111.20.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Third Test - England v Pakistan - Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain - August 22, 2020 England's Zak Crawley in action, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Mike Hewitt/Pool via REUTERS/File photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Third Test - England v Pakistan - Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain - August 22, 2020 England's Zak Crawley in action, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Mike Hewitt/Pool via REUTERS/File photo(REUTERS)
cricket

'We'd be more adept,' Crawley says pink-ball Test 'plays into England's hands'

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 12:33 PM IST
England will have edge over India in pink ball Test despite home team's unbelievable seam attack: Crawley
READ FULL STORY
Close
England's Stuart Broad(REUTERS)
England's Stuart Broad(REUTERS)
cricket

'I started bowling like Anil Kumble': Broad reveals how he was 'in the game'

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 03:38 PM IST
England pacer Stuart Broad revealed he started to bowl like former India captain Anil Kumble in the second Test in India and only then he felt like he was in the game.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A box of pink balls during a nets session at Edgbaston on August 14, 2017 in Birmingham, England. (Getty Images)
A box of pink balls during a nets session at Edgbaston on August 14, 2017 in Birmingham, England. (Getty Images)
cricket

Ind vs Eng: Colour code keeps all guessing ahead of Ahmedabad day-night Test

By Abhishek Paul, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 09:17 AM IST
  • The two factors are playing on the Indian team’s mind. Initial images from the ground show a thick grass cover on the pitch, which is normal in Indian conditions to maintain the moisture.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Gautam Gambhir.(PTI)
File image of Gautam Gambhir.(PTI)
cricket

Gambhir 'absolutely shocked' at Indian pacer's price tag at IPL 2021 Auction

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 09:17 AM IST
  • RCB decided to let go of the right-arm bowler, and Umesh had to put his name in the auction. The Indian pacer, fortunately, went to Delhi Capitals at his base price of 1 crore.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ishan Kishan and Surya Kumar Yadav of Mumbai Indians celebrates their win over Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, in Dubai.(PTI)
Ishan Kishan and Surya Kumar Yadav of Mumbai Indians celebrates their win over Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, in Dubai.(PTI)
cricket

Pant returns, maiden call-ups for Kishan, Surya as India name T20 squad

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 07:37 AM IST
India vs England: India gave maiden calls to Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Rahul Tewatia in the T20I squad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Andrew McDonald(HT Archive)
File photo: Andrew McDonald(HT Archive)
cricket

IPL 2021: RR part ways with head coach Andrew McDonald

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 05:33 PM IST
The inaugural champions also announced that they have drafted in former Zimbabwe cricketer Trevor Penney as the lead assistant coach for the upcoming season.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Wahab Riaz (L) and Darren Sammy (R)(Twitter)
Wahab Riaz (L) and Darren Sammy (R)(Twitter)
cricket

Riaz, Sammy rejoin Peshawar after successful COVID-19 appeal

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 05:17 PM IST
Peshawar Zalmi skipper Riaz and the team's head coach Sammy breached the team's bio-secure bubble on Friday night when they met with their team owner, who was not part of the bubble.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Suryakumar Yadav scored 480 runs for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020.(IPL/Twitter)
Suryakumar Yadav scored 480 runs for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020.(IPL/Twitter)
cricket

Suryakumar scores quickfire fifty, cherishes India call-up in style

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 05:08 PM IST
Suryakumar stitched a vital 93-run partnership with opener Prithvi Shaw for the third wicket. Mumbai chased down a target of 212, clinching the game by seven wickets in hand and 109 balls to spare.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kane Williamson in action for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL(Getty Images)
Kane Williamson in action for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL(Getty Images)
cricket

'Not the preferred thing': Williamson reacts on Test series clashing with IPL

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 03:30 PM IST
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson who is an integral part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad set-up in the IPL, said Indian Premier League's clashing with New Zealand’s tour of England is ‘certainly not the preferred thing’.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP