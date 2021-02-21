IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / Rahul Tewatia celebrates maiden India call-up with 6 sixes and 4 fours in Vijay Hazare
Rahul Tewatia belted six sixes in the Vijay Hazare Trophy(IPL/Twitter)
Rahul Tewatia belted six sixes in the Vijay Hazare Trophy(IPL/Twitter)
cricket

Rahul Tewatia celebrates maiden India call-up with 6 sixes and 4 fours in Vijay Hazare

Rahul Tewatia who was named in the India T20I squad for the five-match series against England, hit 73 off just 39 balls to power Haryana to a good total of 299 for nine batting first against Chandigarh in Vijay Hazare Trophy.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:54 PM IST

Rahul Tewatia celebrated his maiden India call-up with a blistering display of batting in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Elite Group A match against Chandigarh at the Videocon ground in Kolkata on Sunday.

Tewatia who was named in the India T20I squad for the five-match series against England, hit 73 off just 39 balls to power his side to a good total of 299 for nine batting first.

Coming in at No.7 after Haryana lost their top-scorer and centurion Himanshu Rana for 102, Tewatia gave a grand finish to the innings by hitting six sixes and four fours.

The attacking left-hander, who plays for the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, scored at an impressive strike of 187.18.

Also Read | 'A question mark over his career now': Chopra on India batsman after T20 snub

After getting to his fifty off 32 balls, Tewatia scored his next 22 runs off just six balls before getting dismissed by Jagjit Singh Sidhu.

Speaking to ANI moments after being named in the Indian team, Tewatia said that breaking into the Haryana squad and cementing a place in the XI in the presence of quality performers made him mentally strong and helped his game.

"Imagine fighting it out for a place in the team which has legends like Amit Mishra Bhai. Then you had Jayant Yadav, and Yuzvendra Chahal has also represented the state team whenever he has not been busy playing for India. The level of competition for spinners in the Haryana team is one of the toughest I would say. Finding a place and performing for Haryana not only gave me confidence but also helped me back my skills," he explained.

Tewatia became a household name in India after smashing five sixes in one over off Sheldon Cottrell to turn things on its head in an IPL match in UAE last year.

Asked how he would react to days when he did not perform considering the level of competition in the state team, Tewatia said that the support of the Haryana Cricket Association and former BCCI Treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry has helped him face all challenges.

"Yes, it can get tough some times when you have a bad game here and there, but there has been immense support from HCA. Not to forget how Anirudh sir has always instilled confidence in me. He was always a call away and ensured that I only looked at the positive side and backed my game," he pointed.

Tewatia is also excited about sharing the dressing room with some of the biggest names in international cricket.

"So far, I played against Virat Kohli in the IPL. Now I will play with him and share the dressing room with him. Cannot wait to share the dressing room with him and some of the best cricketers in world cricket. It will be all about learning from them and understanding how they compete against the best in the business and succeed," he smiled.

Tewatia also believes that a successful IPL was a big blessing. "You do know that the best in the world come over to play in the IPL. If you perform against them, it also helps build your confidence. I am glad that I could play match-winning knocks for Rajasthan Royals this season," he signed off.

Along with Tewatia, the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant, Varun Chakravarthy were also named in India's T20 squad for the series against England.

(with ANI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rahul tewatia
Close
Australia's Jhye Richardson.(AP)
Australia's Jhye Richardson.(AP)
cricket

'Still stinking in': Jhye Richardson on being bought by Punjab Kings for 14cr

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 02:25 PM IST
IPL 2021: Speaking to reporters, Richardson recalled how he checked the maths multiple times to see how much he has earned after he was sold to Punjab Kings.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Australia captain Aaron Finch.(Getty Images)
File image of Australia captain Aaron Finch.(Getty Images)
cricket

'It wasn't unexpected,' Aaron Finch on not being picked at IPL 2021 Auction

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:30 PM IST
Finch played 12 games in the IPL 2020 season and managed to score just 268 runs at an average of 22.33, with just one score of 50+ to his name. The bit that hurt RCB the most was Finch's strike rate of 111.20.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Third Test - England v Pakistan - Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain - August 22, 2020 England's Zak Crawley in action, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Mike Hewitt/Pool via REUTERS/File photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Third Test - England v Pakistan - Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain - August 22, 2020 England's Zak Crawley in action, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Mike Hewitt/Pool via REUTERS/File photo(REUTERS)
cricket

'We'd be more adept,' Crawley says pink-ball Test 'plays into England's hands'

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 12:33 PM IST
England will have edge over India in pink ball Test despite home team's unbelievable seam attack: Crawley
READ FULL STORY
Close
England's Stuart Broad(REUTERS)
England's Stuart Broad(REUTERS)
cricket

'I started bowling like Anil Kumble': Broad reveals how he was 'in the game'

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:25 AM IST
England pacer Stuart Broad revealed he started to bowl like former India captain Anil Kumble in the second Test in India and only then he felt like he was in the game.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A box of pink balls during a nets session at Edgbaston on August 14, 2017 in Birmingham, England. (Getty Images)
A box of pink balls during a nets session at Edgbaston on August 14, 2017 in Birmingham, England. (Getty Images)
cricket

Ind vs Eng: Colour code keeps all guessing ahead of Ahmedabad day-night Test

By Abhishek Paul, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 09:17 AM IST
  • The two factors are playing on the Indian team’s mind. Initial images from the ground show a thick grass cover on the pitch, which is normal in Indian conditions to maintain the moisture.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Gautam Gambhir.(PTI)
File image of Gautam Gambhir.(PTI)
cricket

Gambhir 'absolutely shocked' at Indian pacer's price tag at IPL 2021 Auction

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 09:17 AM IST
  • RCB decided to let go of the right-arm bowler, and Umesh had to put his name in the auction. The Indian pacer, fortunately, went to Delhi Capitals at his base price of 1 crore.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ishan Kishan and Surya Kumar Yadav of Mumbai Indians celebrates their win over Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, in Dubai.(PTI)
Ishan Kishan and Surya Kumar Yadav of Mumbai Indians celebrates their win over Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, in Dubai.(PTI)
cricket

Pant returns, maiden call-ups for Kishan, Surya as India name T20 squad

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 07:37 AM IST
India vs England: India gave maiden calls to Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Rahul Tewatia in the T20I squad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Ishant Sharma. File(PTI)
India's Ishant Sharma. File(PTI)
cricket

On the cusp of 100th Test, Delhi's 'lambu' stands tall

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 02:47 PM IST
Ishant was then standing at 96 Tests. Nearly 14 months later, during which he missed five Tests due to an injury, Indian cricket's most adorable 'lambu' is shining bright.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahul Tewatia belted six sixes in the Vijay Hazare Trophy(IPL/Twitter)
Rahul Tewatia belted six sixes in the Vijay Hazare Trophy(IPL/Twitter)
cricket

Tewatia celebrates maiden India call-up with 6 sixes and 4 fours in Vijay Hazare

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:54 PM IST
Rahul Tewatia who was named in the India T20I squad for the five-match series against England, hit 73 off just 39 balls to power Haryana to a good total of 299 for nine batting first against Chandigarh in Vijay Hazare Trophy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Manish Pandey and Shreyas Iyer, right, celebrate(AP)
India's Manish Pandey and Shreyas Iyer, right, celebrate(AP)
cricket

'A question mark over his career now': Chopra on India batsman after T20 snub

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 03:03 PM IST
Aakash Chopra said there is a question mark on Manish Pandey's career after was not named in India’s squad for the five-match T20I series against England starting March 12.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Dale Steyn.(Getty Images)
File image of Dale Steyn.(Getty Images)
cricket

Dale Steyn reveals why England's rotation policy is 'pretty genius'

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 12:45 PM IST
There has been criticism leveled on the team as they lost the second Test match against India with players like Buttler, Anderson, and Bairstow missing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians batsman Suryakumar Yadav in the dressing room.(MI/Twitter)
IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians batsman Suryakumar Yadav in the dressing room.(MI/Twitter)
cricket

Suryakumar Yadav comments on his maiden Team India call-up

PTI, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 12:45 PM IST
Suryakumar was overlooked for the limited-overs matches in Australia late last year despite a fine IPL, leaving many in the Indian cricket fraternity surprised.
READ FULL STORY
Close
MS Dhoni during IPL 2020..(Image Credit: IPL/BCCI)
MS Dhoni during IPL 2020..(Image Credit: IPL/BCCI)
cricket

Former selector reveals committee's opinion on Dhoni playing in T20 World Cup

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 02:12 PM IST
  • Fans expected Dhoni to play in the T20 World Cup but that wasn’t to happen as he decided to retire before the Indian Premier League 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP