‘Australians won’t be as silly to do this. That's exactly what Virat Kohli wants': Clarke's no to sledging; backs Rohit

There are very few cricketers in the world who relish an on-field feud like India's Virat Kohli. It fuels him and gets him going like nothing else. The Australians are aware of that. In fact, Glenn Maxwell and Steve Smith have termed Kohli as the most Australian among all Indian cricketers. So, how do they stop an aggressive cricketer like Virat Kohli? They simply don't indulge with him. Former Australia captain Michael Clarke said the Aussies "are not silly" to sledge Kohli on the field as they know that's exactly what the great batter wants. India's batsman Virat Kohli (AFP)

"I seriously don’t think the Australians will be as silly to do this. That’s exactly what Virat wants. He wants them to get into a fight with him. He will use it to get into the action. You shouldn’t give him that opportunity, and I am sure the Australians know it. He is much loved out here for all that he has done and achieved, and I am waiting to see him bat here. As I said, if India is to do well and win, Virat Kohli will have to score the maximum number of runs for the team," Clarke told RevSportz ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Kohli has not been in the best of forms in the lead-up to the all-important India vs Australia five-match Test series but Clarke pointed out Kohli's impeccable record in Australia to state that, if the former India skipper's gets runs in the first Test in Perth then it would be very difficult for the Australian bowlers to stop him for the rest of the series.

"Virat Kohli has had a lot of success in Australia – six hundreds in 13 Test matches, if I remember right. He still has the game. He will be hungry and he will know the conditions will suit him. I am very sure he will score the maximum runs for India if they are to win or do well in this series. As an Australian, I’d want Australia to keep him quiet. If he gets runs in the first game, he will get runs all series and will make it count. He loves the fight, mate, and loves getting into the action. See the build-up around him. All of this will pump him up for sure," he said.

Clarke backs Rohit Sharma's decision to be with family

When asked about India captain Rohit Sharma's absence from the series opener in Perth due to the birth of his second child, the 2015 World Cup-winning captain said family always comes first.

I loved playing for Australia and I loved captaining Australia. I loved the baggy green. Having said that, the happiest day of my life was when my daughter was born. Much more than a Test match or a win or even a World Cup. It is very different, and you can’t equate it to anything. Family comes first, mate. A Test match will come again, but this is a very very different moment. Yes, Rohit will be missed. His leadership will be missed, but I can tell you I’d have done the exact same thing if I was in his position. You can’t take these things away from anyone.

"You have to realise and understand that we are human beings first. Rohit has done the absolute correct thing. Now, he can travel and join the team and fully immerse himself into the job. And he will be a key player for India, for sure. But what he has done is exactly the right thing to do," Clarke added.