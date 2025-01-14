Australia's Annabel Sutherland crowned as ICC Women's Player of the Month for December 2024

Menu Explore
ANI |
Jan 14, 2025 05:18 PM IST

Star Australia all-rounder Annabel Sutherland was crowned as the ICC Women's Player of the Month for December 2024, announced by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday.

According to a release from ICC, Sutherland shone brightly for Australia in December 2024, playing a pivotal role as her team remained unbeaten across five ODIs - three against India and two against New Zealand. Her exceptional performances earned her three Player of the Match awards and the Player of the Series title for both series.

Sutherland's all-round brilliance cemented her status as a key player for Australia and earned her the ICC Women's Player of the Month award for December 2024, ahead of Smriti Mandhana and Nonkululeko Mlaba.

Sutherland amassed 269 runs during the month, highlighted by two brilliant centuries: a commanding 110 against India in Perth and an unbeaten 105 against New Zealand in Wellington. She finished with an impressive batting average of 67.25 and a strike rate of 113.98.

The 23-year-old also made a significant impact with the ball, claiming nine wickets at an exceptional economy rate of 3.85 and an average of 16.22. Her standout bowling performance came in the second ODI against India in Brisbane, where she delivered match-winning figures of 4/39.

Annabel Sutherland had a measured start to the month, picking up just one wicket and scoring six runs in the first ODI against India. However, she quickly demonstrated her true capabilities with a match-defining performance in the second ODI in Brisbane, claiming 4/39 to turn the game in Australia's favour. In the series finale, she showcased her batting prowess with a stunning 110 off just 95 balls, leading Australia to a commanding 3-0 whitewash over India.

Continuing her remarkable form against New Zealand, Sutherland followed up her century against India with another unbeaten knock of 105* off just 81 balls. In the final match of the series, she contributed a well-crafted 42 runs and picked up three crucial wickets, ensuring Australia not only secured the series win but also remained unbeaten throughout December 2024.

For her outstanding all-round performances and exceptional contributions with both bat and ball, Annabel Sutherland has been named the ICC Women's Player of the Month for December 2024.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Follow Us On