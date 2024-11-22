Perth [Australia], : The Australian bowling quartet of pacers Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and spinner Nathan Lyon made history on Friday as they became the first bowling quartet in Test history to take 500 Test wickets while playing together. Australia's Cummins-Starc-Hazlewood-Lyon become first quartet to touch 500 Test wickets together

The legendary quartet accomplished this feat during the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test against India at Perth.

During the first session of the match, Hazlewood and Starc struck twice each, taking the wicket tally to the 500 mark.

Australian media outet ABC Sport took to Instagram to reveal the statistic.

While playing together, Cummins has 130 scalps, Hazlewood and Starc have 124 each and Lyon has 22 wickets.

The quarter closest to them is England's James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Ben Stokes, and Moeen Ali with 415 scalps while playing in whites together. However, only Stokes is the only active player in international cricket left now.

Based on pure numbers, Lyon , Starc , Hazlewood and Cummins are up there as one of the greatest quartets in Tests ever, if not the greatest.

Australia's best quartet in terms of Test wickets taken is Shane Warne , Glenn McGrath , Brett Lee and Jason Gillespie , who all dominated the 2000s era of the sport and played 16 Tests together.

Coming to the match, India won the toss and opted to bat first. They ended the first session with 51/4 on the board, with Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel unbeaten. Starc and Josh Hazlewood took early wickets of Yashasvi Jaiswal , Devdutt Padikkal , Virat Kohli as well.

India : KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Australia : Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

