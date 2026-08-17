Australia’s misery deepens: Pat Cummins' men face $44,000 fine threat and points deduction after Bangladesh Test breach

Australia’s misery could deepen after their humiliating defeat to Bangladesh in the series opener in Darwin on Sunday, a loss described as both “very embarrassing” and “one of the worst defeats of all time”. The hosts were also found to have fallen foul of an ICC over-rate regulation, with the governing body yet to determine whether sanctions will be imposed.
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Pat Cummins’ side bowled just 86 overs on Day 3, four short of the minimum requirement of 90. The fact that the match ended before tea on the fourth day does not automatically spare Australia from potential sanctions.
Australia bowled 24 overs on the opening evening after being bowled out, while Bangladesh were also culpable, managing only 77 overs across six-and-a-half hours of play, during which 11 wickets fell.
“It’s ridiculous how slow the over rates are now,” former Australia batter Simon Katich said on SEN radio at the time.
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“It’s ridiculous how slow the over rates are now,” former Australia batter Simon Katich said on SEN radio at the time.
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Under ICC playing conditions, teams are generally required to bowl 90 overs in a day, with provisions for additional time to make up for interruptions. Australia fell short of the required rate, leaving them potentially liable for an over-rate penalty.
The ICC can also impose a deduction of World Test Championship (WTC) points for slow over-rates, depending on the circumstances and the match referee’s assessment.
Australia currently sit top of the WTC table with 84 points and a points percentage of 77.78%. A four-point deduction would take them to 80 points, although their exact position would depend on the updated points percentage of the teams around them.
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That would be particularly painful for Australia given their history with over-rate penalties. In the previous WTC cycle, they missed out on qualification for the final after being docked four points for a slow over-rate during the Boxing Day Test against India in 2020.
The governing body could also impose a five per cent penalty on players’ match fees for every over their team falls short. With Australian players reportedly earning $20,000 per Test, a four-over shortfall could therefore leave the entire playing XI facing a collective $44,000 fine — $4,000 per player.
With Australian players reportedly earning around $20,000 per Test, a five per cent penalty per over could result in a significant collective fine if sanctions are imposed.
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The match referee is yet to determine whether Australia’s slow over-rate warrants punishment, with the heat and humidity in Darwin potentially taken into consideration as a mitigating factor.
Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening.