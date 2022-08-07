Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
'Dekh, do game kharaab hone se…': Avesh Khan reveals Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid's message after brilliant spell vs WI

Published on Aug 07, 2022 11:30 AM IST
Avesh Khan was in the firing line after two forgetful matches, but Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma's backing played a huge role in his revival and the India quick redeemed himself with figures of 2/17 last night.
Avesh Khan repaid the trust shown in him by India captain Rohit Sharma. (AP Photo)
New Delhi

India pacer Avesh Khan banished the ghosts of his performances in the last few matches by producing a fine spell of fast bowling on Saturday against West Indies in the 4th T20I in Florida. Avesh, who had leaked 0/54 in six overs on his ODI debut, and bowled a no-ball in the final over of the 2nd T20I which West Indies won, had his back against the wall. To make matters worse, in the following game, Avesh bled 0/47 seriously putting his place in the Playing XI in jeopardy. But Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma's backing played a huge role in his revival as Avesh redeemed himself with figures of 2/17 last night.

Rohit had defended Avesh after the second T20I, saying that a player needs to be thrown into the deep end to know whether he can swim. And on Saturday, Avesh justified his skipper's faith in him. After being named Player of the Match, Avesh revealed the message he received from coach Dravid and captain Rohit, explaining how it went a long way in helping him regain confidence.

"I have received a lot of support from the coach and captain because I had a couple of bad games but Rohit bhai and Rahul sir backed me. Always gave me the confidence. They said it happens and that there are bad matches. As a bowler, T20 is not an easy game, and they said 'Dekh… 2 game kharaab hone se aap kharaab bowler nahi ho jaate ho (See, two poor games do not make you a bad bowler). In the next match, they backed me and I was able to give a match-winning performance," Avesh told reporters after the end of the match.

Avesh got hit for a four second ball of his first ball, but two balls later, dismissed Brandon King out caught and bowled. Next up, off the first ball of his second over, the India quick dismissed D Thomas, who was out caught at mid-on with Deepak Hooda completing the catch. Avesh only got hit four two boundaries. He followed it up with two tight overs which crippled West Indies in their chase of 192.

"I just focused on my strengths, so I just bowled hard lengths into this wicket and used the wind. In this wicket, the ball is stopping a bit. So, I'm just mixing my slower ones with the hard lengths and using the odd bouncer. So, that gave me success on this wicket," he added.

