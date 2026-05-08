Axar Patel all but surrenders Delhi Capitals’ playoff hopes after KKR thrashing, starts planning for next year’s IPL

Delhi Capitals are staring at a possible early exit from the playoff race, and skipper Axar Patel looked visibly deflated after the defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders, almost appearing ready to move on from the season already. The loss was Delhi’s fifth in their last six matches, leaving their campaign in deep trouble. To stay alive, they now need to win all their remaining games while also depending heavily on other results going in their favour. Even if they win every match from here, Delhi can only finish on 14 points, which may still not be enough to secure a playoff spot this season.

Delhi Capitals are now on the brink of elimination from the playoffs race.(AP)

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When asked about Delhi Capitals’ plans after yet another damaging defeat, Axar's response reflected the mood inside the camp, with the skipper already hinting at looking beyond the current season. With Delhi’s playoff hopes hanging by a thread after a fifth loss in six matches, Axar admitted the team would now review its mistakes while also considering giving opportunities to players on the bench ahead of next year’s campaign.

“Yes, now we’ll go and think about what mistakes we made. After that, yes, what is there now? There is still a long time, next year is also coming. So what plan can we make for next year, what can we think of? In that sense, we can also look at the players sitting on the bench and see who should get a chance and what we can do," Axar said after the match.

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{{^usCountry}} Axar admitted that Delhi Capitals’ batting collapse and an off-colour performance from the spinners proved costly in the crushing defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders. Asked to bat first, Delhi could only manage 142, a total that never looked enough once KKR opener Finn Allen took control of the chase with a blistering unbeaten century, helping his side seal the target in just 14.2 overs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Axar admitted that Delhi Capitals’ batting collapse and an off-colour performance from the spinners proved costly in the crushing defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders. Asked to bat first, Delhi could only manage 142, a total that never looked enough once KKR opener Finn Allen took control of the chase with a blistering unbeaten century, helping his side seal the target in just 14.2 overs. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “I think we set a low target and at the same time there were a lot of mistakes from the spinners. The way they stepped up, I think the mistake was from the spinners. But at the same time, if you look at it, when we lost five wickets in two or three overs, I think the momentum went away from us," he added. “Can’t really solve DC's problems like that” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I think we set a low target and at the same time there were a lot of mistakes from the spinners. The way they stepped up, I think the mistake was from the spinners. But at the same time, if you look at it, when we lost five wickets in two or three overs, I think the momentum went away from us," he added. “Can’t really solve DC's problems like that” {{/usCountry}}

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When asked about DC’s recurring middle overs collapses this season, Axar admitted that there is no instant solution to the problem and stressed the importance of handling pressure situations with better game awareness.

“You can’t really solve it like that. You know wickets are taking time. When we were batting, Ashu and I were thinking the same thing, if we make a mistake here, then it becomes very difficult for the next batsman as well. I think it is about applying the right mindset. If you play one or two overs, then you can easily get through. And I think that is what needs to be applied: if wickets are falling in clusters, then you should try to take one or two overs at that time," he said.

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