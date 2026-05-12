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Axar Patel becomes latest offender, BCCI takes strict action against Delhi Capitals captain

Axar Patel fined for maintaining a slow over rate in the IPL 2026 match between the Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings in Dharamsala. 

Updated on: May 12, 2026 09:24 am IST
Written by Vishesh Roy
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Delhi Capitals might have kept their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 playoff hopes alive after beating the Punjab Kings on Monday at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. Still, captain Axar Patel has been punished by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The spin bowling all-rounder was found guilty of maintaining a slow over-rate during the Match No.55 of the 19th edition of the T20 tournament.

Axar Patel fined for maintaining a slow over rate(PTI)

This was Delhi Capitals' first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, and hence Axar was fined INR 12 lakh.

Also Read: IPL 2026 Playoffs Hunt: Edge with RCB in top 2 race as SRH-GT push; mid-table scramble adds chaos in fight for survival

The IPL 2026 games have been marred by slow over rates, and several captains have coped with criticism, but the delays during matches continue to persist. Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya have all been fined for maintaining a slow over rate at some point during the IPL 2026 season.

After the win, Axar applauded the all-round team performance, saying the batting partnership between him and Miller was the key behind Delhi's victory. “Then with the bat, the partnership between David Miller and me settled things down, and after that, the youngsters like Ashutosh Sharma and Madhav finished the game beautifully,” he said.

In the match against Punjab, Axar didn't bowl a single over as the pacers bowled all the deliveries. When asked about the decision of not bowling himself, the DC captain said, “The wicket was behaving differently today. After the first few overs, especially when Auqib Nabi bowled, I felt the ball was swinging and seaming as well. We probably didn’t hit the right areas in the first 3-4 overs, but once we realised there was assistance for the fast bowlers, I felt there wasn’t much need for spin. Even when I gave extra overs to Madhav and Auqib, something was happening with the ball. So I thought if the pacers are getting help, then I should continue using them instead of bringing myself on.”

The Delhi Capitals still have a mathematical chance of making it to the playoffs, as they can reach a maximum of 14 points. The team will next take on the Rajasthan Royals on Sunday, May 17.

 
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
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