IPL 2026 Playoffs Hunt: Edge with RCB in top 2 race as SRH-GT push; mid-table scramble adds chaos in fight for survival

The race for the IPL 2026 playoffs is getting tighter with every passing game as the league stage enters its decisive phase. With no team officially through to the knockouts yet, the battle for the top four remains wide open and the competition has become increasingly intense. Eight teams are still mathematically in contention, making every result crucial in the final stretch of the season. RCB are currently sitting at the top of the table. (REUTERS)

Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants may be out of the playoff race, but both sides still have a major role to play and could hurt the chances of other contenders. At the top, three teams have already reached 14 points and appear well placed for qualification, though nothing is guaranteed yet. Meanwhile, sides like Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings remain firmly in the hunt and are refusing to back down in a fiercely contested playoff race.

One win away! The IPL 2026 playoff race is delicately poised with three teams locked on 14 points, keeping the battle for qualification wide open. Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru currently lead the trio, with Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans close behind. Net run rate has given RCB a slight edge at the top of this cluster, but the margins remain extremely tight.

All three sides need just one more win to reach 16 points, which is typically enough to secure a playoff berth, though their ambitions go beyond simple qualification. Each of them will now be pushing hard for a top-two finish to earn an extra shot in the playoffs. RCB, despite holding the advantage, face a tricky run-in with all three of their remaining opponents still alive in the playoff race, adding more pressure to every fixture. The same challenge awaits SRH and GT, whose upcoming matches are also against teams fighting for survival, ensuring a tense and unpredictable finish to the league stage.

RCB's next three opponents - KKR, PBKS, SRH SRH's next three opponents - GT, CSK and RCB GT's next three opponents - SRH, KKR and CSK PBKS, CSK and RR in same boat Punjab Kings were once in pole position to secure a playoff spot, but four consecutive defeats have completely complicated their campaign. They now look like a side that may have peaked too early, with momentum slipping at a crucial stage. Still, the equation remains simple for them — two wins from their remaining three matches could be enough to push them into the playoffs and keep their hopes alive.

Chennai Super Kings, who began the season on a mixed note with questions around their approach and balance, have fought their way back into contention. They too can reach 16 points with two wins from their last three games, putting them firmly in the hunt for a record-extending sixth title.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals have had a similar trajectory to Punjab Kings. After a strong start, their campaign lost momentum in the middle phase, and a couple of underwhelming performances have now left them sixth on the table, with their playoff push hanging in the balance.

PBKS' next opponents - MI, RCB and LSG CSK's next opponents - LSG, SRH and GT RR's next opponents - DC, LSG and MI Also Read - Body language of champions: 2 of Delhi Capitals' most criticised stars Axar Patel, David Miller shine in Dharamsala cold

KKR - All or Nothing Kolkata Knight Riders began the season in the worst possible fashion, suffering a string of early defeats that put their campaign on the back foot. However, the three-time champions have managed to turn things around just when it mattered, keeping their playoff hopes alive with a late surge. Momentum has finally shifted in their favour, with the side now on a four-match winning streak. The turnaround has come at a crucial stage, and qualification is back within reach. If they can carry this form through their remaining fixtures, a playoff berth will be secured. That said, the challenge ahead remains significant. KKR still have four matches left, and winning all of them will be a demanding task. But based on their recent performances, they appear to have found answers to several of their earlier problems and look far more settled heading into the business end of the tournament.

KKR's next opponents - RCB, GT, MI and DC DC - Still alive somehow Delhi Capitals kept their playoff hopes alive with a thrilling three-wicket win over Punjab Kings in a high-scoring contest at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Monday. The victory lifted DC to seventh on the points table with 10 points, pushing Kolkata Knight Riders below them in the standings. However, Delhi’s path to qualification remains complicated. They still do not have their fate fully in their own hands as the league stage enters its final stretch. Even if they manage to win their remaining two matches, they will finish on 14 points, which may not be enough to guarantee a playoff berth. As a result, DC will also have to depend on other results going their way if they are to stay alive in the race for the top four.