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'Axar Patel has done nothing in ages': Srikkanth unloads on DC in 'gone case' rant after batting meltdown vs RCB

Delhi Capitals were folded for just 75 runs in 16.3 overs on Monday. RCB chased it down in 6.3 overs

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 04:37 pm IST
Written by Aratrick Mondal
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Former BCCI selector Kris Srikkanth unloaded on Delhi Capitals after the IPL side suffered a horror batting collapse in the match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Monday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, where they were folded for just 75 runs. RCB chased down the total in just 6.3 overs to inflict a third straight loss for Delhi.

Delhi Capitals' Axar Patel looks dejected and walks back to the pavilion after losing his wicket(REUTERS)

Up against Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood, who extracted swing and bounce off the Delhi track, the Capitals' top six collapsed for just seven runs inside the powerplay, which included three dismissals for ducks. Delhi Capitals finished the powerplay on 13 for six - the lowest ever score by a team in IPL history in the first six overs of a match.

Delhi were eventually bundled for 75 runs in 16.3 overs - their third-lowest score in history and for the second-lowest total in Delhi in the IPL. The defending champions chased it down in just 39 balls for the loss of just one wicket.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli gets 'awkward' but takes time out from busy IPL schedule for coach Rajkumar Sharma: 'Let me speak, please'

Axar has scored just 31 runs so far in the IPL 2026, and picked up seven wickets in eight matches.

Delhi started off the season on a great note, winning both their opening two matches before losing a close game against the Gujarat Titans. Delhi never quite recovered from that loss. They were defeated by Chennai Super Kings next, before recovering briefly to get the better of the RCB in Bengaluru, but then stuttered to three losses in a row to stand seventh in the points table.

They will next face the Rajasthan Royals on May 1 in Jaipur.

 
axar patel kris srikkanth delhi capitals
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Home / Cricket News / 'Axar Patel has done nothing in ages': Srikkanth unloads on DC in 'gone case' rant after batting meltdown vs RCB
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