'Axar Patel has done nothing in ages': Srikkanth unloads on DC in 'gone case' rant after batting meltdown vs RCB

Former BCCI selector Kris Srikkanth unloaded on Delhi Capitals after the IPL side suffered a horror batting collapse in the match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Monday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, where they were folded for just 75 runs. RCB chased down the total in just 6.3 overs to inflict a third straight loss for Delhi.

Delhi Capitals' Axar Patel looks dejected and walks back to the pavilion after losing his wicket(REUTERS)

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Up against Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood, who extracted swing and bounce off the Delhi track, the Capitals' top six collapsed for just seven runs inside the powerplay, which included three dismissals for ducks. Delhi Capitals finished the powerplay on 13 for six - the lowest ever score by a team in IPL history in the first six overs of a match.

Delhi were eventually bundled for 75 runs in 16.3 overs - their third-lowest score in history and for the second-lowest total in Delhi in the IPL. The defending champions chased it down in just 39 balls for the loss of just one wicket.

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking on his YouTube channel, Srikkanth went on a rant against each of the Delhi batters who were in the line-up, pointing towards their lack of consistency in the IPL 2026 season. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking on his YouTube channel, Srikkanth went on a rant against each of the Delhi batters who were in the line-up, pointing towards their lack of consistency in the IPL 2026 season. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “It’s been ages since Tristan Stubbs scored something substantial. Nitish Rana is a gone case when you bounce him. Sameer Rizvi struggles against fast or medium-fast bowling early on. If he gets set after attacking spin, then he can manage pacers. (David) Miller has also done nothing impactful," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It’s been ages since Tristan Stubbs scored something substantial. Nitish Rana is a gone case when you bounce him. Sameer Rizvi struggles against fast or medium-fast bowling early on. If he gets set after attacking spin, then he can manage pacers. (David) Miller has also done nothing impactful," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Srikkanth did not just stop there. He also criticised Delhi captain Axar Patel, claiming that he has failed to perform either as batter, bowler or captain in this season. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Srikkanth did not just stop there. He also criticised Delhi captain Axar Patel, claiming that he has failed to perform either as batter, bowler or captain in this season. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “He hasn’t done anything with the bat in a long time. Even as an all-rounder and captain, it’s been ages since he has done anything. When was the last time he produced something decisive with bat or ball? How can the team progress if this continues?" {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “He hasn’t done anything with the bat in a long time. Even as an all-rounder and captain, it’s been ages since he has done anything. When was the last time he produced something decisive with bat or ball? How can the team progress if this continues?" {{/usCountry}}

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Axar has scored just 31 runs so far in the IPL 2026, and picked up seven wickets in eight matches.

Delhi started off the season on a great note, winning both their opening two matches before losing a close game against the Gujarat Titans. Delhi never quite recovered from that loss. They were defeated by Chennai Super Kings next, before recovering briefly to get the better of the RCB in Bengaluru, but then stuttered to three losses in a row to stand seventh in the points table.

They will next face the Rajasthan Royals on May 1 in Jaipur.

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