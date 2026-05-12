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Axar Patel’s captaincy bashed in brutal assessment after Kuldeep Yadav's remark: 'Captains don’t publicly blame players'

Mohammad Kaif raised questions over Axar Patel's leadership approach, especially the decision to publicly single out a teammate after a difficult outing.

Updated on: May 12, 2026 02:23 pm IST
Written by Aditya Maheshwari
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Delhi Capitals find themselves staring at another underwhelming IPL campaign, with their playoff hopes hanging by a thread. Although they managed a vital win over Punjab Kings, Axar Patel’s side remains in a difficult position with only two matches left in the league stage. Even if DC win both their remaining games, qualification is no longer in their control and will depend on other results falling in their favour.

Axar Patel's captaincy has come under the scanner.(AFP)

The season has been marked by inconsistency, with the team struggling to deliver collective performances at key moments. Their inability to close out crunch situations has cost them valuable points throughout the campaign. Questions have also been raised over Axar Patel’s leadership, as Delhi continue to falter in high-pressure games where they needed more composure and execution as a unit.

Meanwhile, Axar also singled out spinner Kuldeep Yadav after his underwhelming outing against Chennai Super Kings, saying the team felt his absence in the bowling attack. “But I feel in bowling, I missed my partner Kuldeep,” he said.

Former India batter Mohammad Kaif raised questions over Axar's leadership approach, especially the decision to publicly single out a teammate after a difficult outing. Kaif stressed that experienced captains avoid naming individuals in public criticism and instead shield their players during tough phases, even when performances dip.

Following criticism over Axar's handling of Kuldeep's struggles this season, Kaif weighed in on what he believes defines mature leadership in high-pressure tournaments.

“Forget just the IPL, even if you talk about India in ODIs or T20Is over the years, he has consistently performed. Yes, this season has been a bit quiet for him and his bowling has not been at its best. But you should never take a player’s name publicly. Instead, you should simply say that things did not go well as a team,” he added.

 
kuldeep yadav delhi capitals axar patel
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
Home / Cricket News / Axar Patel’s captaincy bashed in brutal assessment after Kuldeep Yadav's remark: 'Captains don’t publicly blame players'
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