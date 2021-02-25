Axar Patel sets Twitter on fire by picking most wickets in a day-night Test
Axar Patel set Twitter on fire by completing a 10-wicket haul on Day 2 of the third Test against England. Axar, who is playing only his second Test also etched his name on the record books by picking up most wickets in the day-night pink-ball Test.
Axar picked up five wickets in England’s second innings after he had already sneered six in the first inning to become the first bowler to claim more than 10 wickets in a day/night Test. He ended up with 11 wickets in the match.
This was Axar’s third consecutive five-wicket haul. He had picked up a five-for in the second innings of his debut Test and also a five-for in the first innings of this Test.
Axar finished with figures of 5 for 32 in 15 overs as India bowled England out for 81 in the second innings to set up a target of 49 to go 2-1 up in the series.
Here is how Twitter reacted to Axar Patel’s record performance in 3rd Test against England
Axar became the 28th Indian bowler to take 10 wickets in a Test. He is the 8th Indian bowler to do so against England.
He is the 5th bowler to take a 10-wicket haul at Motera, and the 2nd bowler after Kumble to do so against England at this venue:
He is the 9th left-arm spinner to take a 10-wicket haul against England in Tests:
Axar got two wickets in his first three balls of this innings and narrowly missed a hat-trick. He got the wickets of Zak Crawley (0), Jonny Bairstow (0), Dom Sibley (7), Joe Root (19) and Ben Foakes (7) to complete an extraordinary spell of spin-bowling.
Earlier, India's first innings had folded for 145 with opener Rohit Sharma top-scoring with a 66-run knock. England captain Joe Root returned career-best figures of 5/8 for his team.
