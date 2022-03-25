Watch: Pakistan's Azhar Ali left furious after he is controversially adjudged out by third umpire during Lahore Test

Controversy erupted during Day 5 of the third and final Test between Pakistan and Australia when Azhar Ali was adjudged out off Nathan Lyon's delivery during the first session. The right-handed batter looked strong during his stay at the crease; however, he was teased by a full deliver from Lyon, as the batter bent down for a sweep. However, he failed to time the ball as the ball seemingly grazed past the inside edge of bat, hit the pad, and Steve Smith took a simple catch at first slip.

The on-field umpire had initially given Azhar not out and Australia captain Pat Cummins opted for a review. While the ultra edge showed some minor murmurs as the ball came next to the bat, many fans believed that it wasn't conclusive. Regardless, the third umpire adjudged Azhar out, leaving the batter livid as he left the field.

Watch:

Azhar Ali wasn't pleased with the decision and showed his anger as he walked back to the pavilion.

Azhar's was the second wicket to fall on Day 2 after Abdullah Shafique fell victim to Cameron Green in the 31st over of the game. Pakistan are chasing a 351-run target to win at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Pakistan openers Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique produced their third half-century stand of the three-match series on Thursday to set up an intriguing and mouth-watering fifth and final day of the decisive Test.

After Pat Cummins made a sporting declaration shortly after tea on a penultimate day to set Pakistan 351 runs target, the left-and-right hand combination of Imam and Abdullah had taken the home team to 73 at the draw of stumps without being separated.

In the scenario of a drawn Lahore Test, it will be the first time in 26 series between the two countries that a three-Test series will end at 0-0.