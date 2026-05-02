Babar Azam breaks silence on becoming Pakistan captain again if he wins PSL 2026: ‘If such a situation…’

Babar Azam will lead the Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 final against Hyderabad Kingsmen, and the right-handed batter has a chance of winning the tournament for the second time. He first tasted success with the Karachi Kings six years back, and now he has another shot at glory. Babar, the 31-year-old, has been in fantastic form in the PSL 2026 season, scoring 588 runs in ten matches and emerging as the leading run-scorer.

Pakistan's Babar Azam plays a shot. (AFP)

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Ahead of the PSL 2026 final, Babar was asked whether he would be open to returning as Pakistan's captain if he won the tournament. Answering the question, the former skipper was quite candid, saying the bridge will be crossed when it comes to it, and that his focus currently remains on doing the best for his franchise.

"The captaincy issue is another thing right now; I am just focusing on the Pakistan Super League final. But if in future such a situation arises, I will always do what is in the best interests of Pakistan cricket," Babar told reporters in a press conference ahead of the PSL 2026 final.

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{{^usCountry}} Babar's first tenure as Pakistan captain ended in 2023, after he stepped down following the team's ouster from the World Cup. However, a few months later, he was handed back the reins of the team. However, he stepped down again after Pakistan crashed out of the T20 World Cup 2024 in the group stage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Babar's first tenure as Pakistan captain ended in 2023, after he stepped down following the team's ouster from the World Cup. However, a few months later, he was handed back the reins of the team. However, he stepped down again after Pakistan crashed out of the T20 World Cup 2024 in the group stage. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The right-handed batter was criticised mercilessly for his below-par performances in the 2026 T20 World Cup, and the move to have him at No.4 did not pay off. However, he answered his critics in style with a series of smashing performances in the PSL. Will Salman Agha stay as captain? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The right-handed batter was criticised mercilessly for his below-par performances in the 2026 T20 World Cup, and the move to have him at No.4 did not pay off. However, he answered his critics in style with a series of smashing performances in the PSL. Will Salman Agha stay as captain? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Earlier this year, Pakistan failed to reach the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup, and questions remain over Salman Ali Agha. Many pundits believe that the spin-bowling all-rounder is not an ideal candidate to lead the team, and several believe there should be a change of guard. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier this year, Pakistan failed to reach the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup, and questions remain over Salman Ali Agha. Many pundits believe that the spin-bowling all-rounder is not an ideal candidate to lead the team, and several believe there should be a change of guard. {{/usCountry}}

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Mohammad Rizwan's Rawalpindiz and Shaheen Shah Afridi's Lahore Qalandars failed to qualify for the PSL 2026 playoffs but Babar managed to guide his team to the final of the tournament. Babar's Peshawar Zalmi was unbeaten in their first nine matches, winning eight, while one game against Islamabad United was abandoned. The team then outclassed Islamabad United by 70 runs in the Qualifier.

Speaking of Babar, his 588 runs have come at an average of 84 and a strike-rate of 146.26, and with this, he has already equalled Fakhar Zaman’s record for the most runs in a single PSL edition. He is also the second batter after Usman Khan to score two centuries in the same PSL season.

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