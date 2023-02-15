Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Babar Azam breaks silence on 'this too shall pass' viral message for Virat Kohli: 'I thought 'maybe if I tweet...''

Published on Feb 15, 2023 07:27 AM IST

Virat Kohli and Babar Azam are considered as the greatest batters among modern era cricketers, with the two also sharing a healthy on-field rivalry.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and former India captain Virat Kohli(Twitter/@babarazam258)
Virat Kohli and Babar Azam are considered as the greatest batters among modern era cricketers, with the two also sharing a healthy on-field rivalry. Babar is currently the number one ranked batter in the 50-over format beside holding the third position in both Test and T20Is. Virat Kohli, on the other hand, is slightly below the pecking order, which is mainly due to a rare lean patch in his rich cricket journey.

For a major part of 2022, Kohli endured a string of low scores and it was during that time when a friendly camaraderie was seen between the two.

“This too shall pass. Stay strong,” Babar had then tweeted along with a photo of him and Kohli, and it didn't take long to become a meme fest.

Now in a latest interview with ICC Digital Insider Zainab Abbas, the Pakistan skipper opened about the viral tweet. Babar said the tweet was in high spirits and sharing a mutual empathy with Kohli, with whom he wants his on-field rival to continue.

“As a sportsperson, anyone can go through such a time," said Babar.

“At that time I thought maybe if I tweet it might give someone help and confidence. See, as a player, you try to back every sportsman in a difficult time.

“It is in difficult times when you get to know what you are thinking about others. At that time, I thought I should have done that and maybe something positive will come out of it. Something which can be a plus point.”

Kohli was then engaged with the England tour, and had not notched a century in any format for over 1000 days. At that stage, Kohli's last century came against Bangladesh in 2019. However, he took a break right after the England tour before finding his lost mojo at the Asia Cup 2023, where he smashed a hundred against Afghanistan -- also his only in T20Is so far.

Since then Kohli has gone to hit hit three ODI hundreds and smashed a match-winning 82* in the high octane clash against Babar-led Pakistan at Melbourne in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

