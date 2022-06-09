Babar Azam breaks Virat Kohli's incredible world record with century against WI; becomes 1st batter to reach huge feat

Babar Azam continues to topple records as he returned to international action on Wednesday against the West Indies. The Pakistan captain scored a brilliant century (103 off 107 balls) as the side defeated the Windies by five wickets in the 306-run chase. This was Babar's third-successive century in ODIs; the previous two coming against Australia in Pakistan's last ODI series at home. Babar slammed 114 and 105* in the last two games of the series against Australia.

Incidentally, this is the second time when Babar has scored three centuries on the trot in the fifty-over format. In 2016, the Pakistan skipper had registered scores of 120, 123, and 117 in three successive matches – all against the West Indies in the United Arab Emirates. And so, with his century against the Windies on Wednesday, Babar became the first player in ODI history to reach this feat.

This was also Babar's 17th ODI century in 87 matches.

However, that is not the only record Babar achieved during his century knock in the first ODI in Multan. The right-handed batter also became the fastest to score 1,000 runs as captain in the format. He reached the four-figure mark in his 13th innings as Pakistan captain, surpassing India's Virat Kohli, who had reached the figure in his 17th innings.

Babar also went past the likes of South Africa's AB de Villiers (20 innings) and New Zealand's Kane Williamson (23 innings) for the feat. The Pakistan captain currently holds the no.1 spot in the ODI rankings for batters.

Earlier, Imam-ul-Haq (65), Mohammad Rizwan (59) and Khushdil Shah (41*) made significant contributions as Pakistan chased down a 306-run target with four balls to spare. West Indies rode on the century knock of opener Shai Hope (127), but their middle-order -- barring Shamarh Brooks (71) failed to step up.

