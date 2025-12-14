Babar Azam flops, BBL debut turns into forgetful outing; Pakistan star lasts just five balls: ‘Beaten by the bounce’

Pakistan's star batter, Babar Azam, is currently the centre of attention as he made his Big Bash League (BBL) debut in the ongoing edition, which got underway on Sunday, December 14. The former Pakistan captain, who signed up for Sydney Sixers, ahead of the tournament, is one of the star attractions for the T20 tournament, and all eyes were on him as the right-hander looks to get some form ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup set to be played in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8. Babar Azam flops on BBL debut. (Screengrab - JioHotstar )

However, the 31-year-old did not have a day to remember on his BBL debut as he lasted just five balls for the Sydney Sixers against the Perth Scorchers at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Sunday. Babar managed just two runs before being sent back to the dugout by pacer Brody Couch.

Babar's first ball in the competition turned out to be a dot ball, and he only managed to play four more deliveries. The pacer bowled a short of a good length delivery, and Babar tried to play the flat-batted pull shot. However, he got into an awkward position, and hence he miscued it. The ball lobbed towards mid-on, and the fielder ended up completing the simple catch.

The commentators on air at that time remarked that Babar was “beaten by the bounce”, and this led to him having no connection on the pull shot.

Earlier, the BBL 2025-26 tournament opener between the Sixers and the Scorchers was reduced to 11 overs per side due to rain and thunderstorms at the Optus Stadium.

Recently, Babar made his return to Pakistan's T20I squad after spending a few months on the sidelines. Ever since his return from the Asia Cup, Babar has had a mixed bag of performances, with some sporadic results. The batter is expected to be a key figure in Pakistan's T20 World Cup squad, and hence, he would be hoping to gain some form in the Big Bash as the Salman Ali Agha-led side isn't slated to play any T20Is before the World Cup.

It is worth mentioning that Babar is not the only Pakistani player participating in the BBL during the 2025-26 season, as Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan, and Mohammad Rizwan will also be showcasing their talents.

‘My father is here’

Before the commencement of the BBL fixture between Scorchers and Sixers, Babar had a small chat with broadcasters Adam Gilchrist and Mark Howard and it was then that he revealed that his father is also accompanying him Down Under.

"Good to be back here. Good to go. My father is here because he loves travelling. I am happy that my father is here," Babar told the broadcasters before the start of the game.