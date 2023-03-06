'Babar hit me for straight drive. I said, 'main isko chhorunga nahi'': Akhtar's unheard story about bowling to PAK star

Pakistan's star pacer Shoaib Akhtar has been in the headlines for his past few weeks for his rather bold statement on captain Babar Azam, as well as the current national team. Akhtar had attacked Babar on his lack of communication in English and cited it as one of the reasons behind the Pakistan capatin not being able to become a ‘brand’ for the nation. However, the former Pakistan speedster received flak from fans and former cricketers alike for the comment.

Earlier this week, Akhtar dropped another major statement as he vouched for Azam Khan to lead the side, calling him ‘captaincy material’. Azam has been unleashing havoc on the bowlers in the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League.

However, this time around, Akhtar shared a rather heartwarming incident involving Babar Azam as he recalled the time when he bowled to him for the first time in the nets. Akhtar revealed that he had particularly warned Babar of not hitting him for a straight drive, but Babar did it anyway.

“I still remember Babar used to come to the academy. Mudassar bhai would accompany him at the time. Once, I told Babar to bat in the nets, and specifically told him to not hit me for a straight drive,” Akhtar began as he revealed the story on Suno News.

“But he's a natural batter who relies on his cover and straight drives. Soon, he hit me for one. Tab maine kaha, ‘main isko chhorunga nahi’ (Then I said, I won't spare you). Then, Mudassar bhai told Babar to come out varna ye maar dega ball (or else he will hit you),” Akhtar revealed, passing a chuckle. The Pakistan speedster mentioned that Babar would still remember the moment.

Babar is currently taking part in the Pakistan Super League where he is leading the Peshawar Zalmi side.

