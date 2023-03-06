Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'Babar hit me for straight drive. I said, 'main isko chhorunga nahi'': Akhtar's unheard story about bowling to PAK star

'Babar hit me for straight drive. I said, 'main isko chhorunga nahi'': Akhtar's unheard story about bowling to PAK star

cricket
Published on Mar 06, 2023 07:09 AM IST

Shoaib Akhtar recalled a never-heard-before story about bowling to current Pakistan captain Babar Azam in the nets during the latter's formative years in the game.

Babar Azam; Shoaib Akhtar
ByHT Sports Desk

Pakistan's star pacer Shoaib Akhtar has been in the headlines for his past few weeks for his rather bold statement on captain Babar Azam, as well as the current national team. Akhtar had attacked Babar on his lack of communication in English and cited it as one of the reasons behind the Pakistan capatin not being able to become a ‘brand’ for the nation. However, the former Pakistan speedster received flak from fans and former cricketers alike for the comment.

Earlier this week, Akhtar dropped another major statement as he vouched for Azam Khan to lead the side, calling him ‘captaincy material’. Azam has been unleashing havoc on the bowlers in the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League.

Also read: 'Jo Misbah baatein kar raha hai, Shaheen ne mujhse ki hain': Shahid Afridi reacts to ex-PAK skipper's huge verdict

However, this time around, Akhtar shared a rather heartwarming incident involving Babar Azam as he recalled the time when he bowled to him for the first time in the nets. Akhtar revealed that he had particularly warned Babar of not hitting him for a straight drive, but Babar did it anyway.

“I still remember Babar used to come to the academy. Mudassar bhai would accompany him at the time. Once, I told Babar to bat in the nets, and specifically told him to not hit me for a straight drive,” Akhtar began as he revealed the story on Suno News.

“But he's a natural batter who relies on his cover and straight drives. Soon, he hit me for one. Tab maine kaha, ‘main isko chhorunga nahi’ (Then I said, I won't spare you). Then, Mudassar bhai told Babar to come out varna ye maar dega ball (or else he will hit you),” Akhtar revealed, passing a chuckle. The Pakistan speedster mentioned that Babar would still remember the moment.

Babar is currently taking part in the Pakistan Super League where he is leading the Peshawar Zalmi side.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
shoaib akhtar babar azam pakistan cricket team
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP