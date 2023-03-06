'Babar Azam is responsible for...': Haris Rauf's huge remark on Pakistan skipper amid PSL 2023

At a time when Babar Azam is subjected to severe criticism for his captaincy, a host of Pakistani cricketers have come out in the support of the under-fire leader of the Green Army. Not too long ago, star batter Shan Masood claimed that players are ready to 'give their lives' for the all-format captain of Pakistan men's cricket team.

Babar's captaincy credentials were questioned by his critics after a relentless England side hammered Pakistan in the three-match Test series. Babar and Co. were completely outplayed by England as Pakistan suffered its s first-ever 3-0 loss in a three-test series on home soil last year. Reserving high praise for the superstar batter, Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf has extended his support to Babar, who was recently criticised by former greats of the game.

Pacer Rauf observed that Pakistan skipper Babar played a crucial role in improving his performance. “I strongly believe that the improvement in my performance is all because of Babar Azam. We played really good and exciting cricket in the last two years. In this period, we emerged as a good unit, especially in white-ball cricket, and the credit goes to our skipper Babar Azam, who trusted the abilities of players, which ultimately gave us the confidence,” Rauf told Dawn.

Rauf made his international debut under the leadership of Babar in 2020. Pacer Rauf has played 1 Test, 18 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and 57 T20Is for Pakistan. Rauf was a part of the Babar-led side that made it to the final of the ICC World T20 2022 in Australia. Rauf also praised Shaheen Shah Afridi, who is leading the Lahore Qalandars franchise in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023. Rauf and Afridi are spearheading the pace attack of the Lahore-based franchise at the T20 tournament. “Shaheen Shah Afridi is a great support from the other end, he said. “We have a very strong bond, and it helps me to keep enhancing my bowling skills," the pacer added.

