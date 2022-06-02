Babar Azam reacts to Dinesh Karthik's 'he can become the No. 1 batter in all three formats' comment

A few days back, veteran India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik made a huge statement about Babar Azam, saying that the Pakistan captain could well become the No. 1 batter in all three formats. Karthik, who recently earned an India call back after a brilliant season with Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2022, said that Babar would well make the 'Fab 4' - comprising Virat Kohli, Joe Root, Kane Williamson and Steve Smith - a 'Fab 5' he has been so impressive. And, in the time to come, if the Pakistan captain can keep up the same consistency, he would well be the best in the world.

"One-hundred per cent (Babar is capable of achieving that)," Karthik said on The ICC Review. "He is a high-quality player who is at the peak of his batting prowess and he has got some Test matches coming up. He has been phenomenal in all three formats of the game and he has done well in different batting positions too. I wish him all the best and think he has the potential. He has got all the following of Pakistan helping him in abundance to go on and do special things for his country."

Babar has reacted to Karthik's remarks and highlighted the factors that goes into becoming No. 1. A reporter asked Babar, "Cricketers world-wide are in awe of your batting, and Dinesh Karthik has even said that you can become No. 1. Do you think you can get there, and if yes, what are you doing to achieve it?"

In response, Babar, during a press conference, said: "Definitely, as a player it's a dream to become the No. 1 in all formats and for that, you have to focus and put in hard work. It's not like if you are the top player in 1 or 2 formats, you go easy. If you are to become No.1 in all three, you have to keep yourself fit and on track. There is back-to-back cricket and the gap is less. For that, you need to be extra fit. It's something I am preparing for. It's going well in white-ball and hopefully, I will be able to do well in Tests too."

Babar is currently the No. 1-ranked batter in ODIs and T20Is with 891 and 818 points respectively, followed by Virat Kohli at No. 2 (ODIs). In Tests though, Babar is ranked fifth behind Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Kane Williamson and Joe Root.

