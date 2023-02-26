'Kya kare, nahi khele fir?': Babar Azams' stunning reply to reporter's question on Shaheen Afridi - Watch

After doing a Rohit Sharma by stumping the journalist with a hilarious response, Pakistan's Babar Azam chaired another entertaining press conference where the star batter was asked about speed merchant Shaheen Shah Afridi during the action-packed season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). In one of the biggest fixtures of the PSL 2023, Babar's Peshawar Zalmi will meet the Afridi-starrer Lahore Qalandars franchise at Lahore.

Babar was praised for his generosity as the Pakistan captain shares a good camaraderie with his teammates, who are plying their trade in the elite Pakistani league. Talking to Babar during the media interaction, a reporter lauded Babar for greeting his contemporaries with a smile. The reporter then quizzed Babar about his PSL rivalry with pace ace Afridi, who is leading the Lahore Qalandars franchise in the T20 tournament.

Taking cognisance of the reporter's question, Babar came up with a brilliant response that stunned everyone. "Ro kar milon unhain? Kya kare, nahi khele fir? Aap bataye…(Should I cry and meet him, or should I not play? Please tell me...)," Babar said. After the whole room burst into laughter, Babar opened up about his duel with Afridi in the T20 tournament.

“Whether we play against Shaheen and Lahore, the effort is always to give the best. The kind of bowler that he is and the way he is bowling presently, everyone knows that he is one of Pakistan’s best bowlers. He is improving day-by-day. Playing against him is a challenge and also gives me confidence, since I am playing the best bowler. It is difficult at times. Sometimes I dominate, sometimes he does," Babar explained.

Babar will resume his rivalry with Afridi in match No.15 of the PSL 2023 between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday. With four points from four matches, Babar and Co. are placed fourth in the PSL standings. Pakistan's all-format captain Babar has amassed 171 runs in 4 matches at the PSL 2023.

"The competition can be seen on the ground. We spend time together and joke around as well, but the competition on the field continues. There is Mohammad (Rizwan), Shadab (Khan) and Hasan Ali. We all have to play together for Pakistan. The effort is always to give the best," Babar added.

