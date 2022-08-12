Watch: Babar Azam's unexpected reply to ‘will Pakistan beat India 3-0 in Asia Cup if they meet thrice?' question

India and Pakistan start their Asia Cup 2022 campaigns by facing each other on August 28 in Dubai. Since these two teams don't play bilaterals currently, Asia Cup and ICC events are the only instances where India play Pakistan. And like every other ICC tournament or Asia Cup, there is huge anticipation and interest ahead of the big-ticket clash, even more so for this Asia Cup as there is a possibility of India playing Pakistan thrice. When Pakistan captain Babar Azam was asked about the same and the pressure it will bring in a press conference, he gave a classy response.

"Dekhe pressure kuch nahi hai. Koshish yahi hoti hai ki match ko match k tarha hi khele. (We'll try to approach it like any other match)," Babar Azam said when a journalist asked if Pakistan can make it 3-0 if they face India thrice in the upcoming Asia Cup in UAE.

Six teams are divided into two groups with the top two from each group advancing to the super 4s stage. The top four teams will play against each other and the top two teams will advance to the final. India and Pakistan are placed in Group A along with a yet-to-named qualifier. Chances are high they will advance to the super 4 stage without much difficulty, meaning they will again. And if they can get the better of other teams in the super 4 stage, they will play the final.

Incidentally, the last time these two sides met at the same venue, Pakistan had beaten India for the first in a World Cup match in any format. In last year's group stage encounter in T20 World Cup, Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets.

Babar Azam said, they will approach the Asia Cup in the same manner and try to focus on their own game.

"Yes, there will be different pressure but as we tried in last World Cup (not to let it affect us), we'll try to focus on our game and believe in our abilities. This time also our focus will be to give our best. Putting our best effort is in our hands, results are not. If we give our best then more often than not, results will also come," he said.

Notably, in the last Asia Cup four years ago, there were two India vs Pakistan matches and India both of them. There would have been three had Pakistan reached the finals but they couldn't. India played Bangladesh in the final and beat them in a thriller to win the Asia Cup.

Pakistan's next assignment before the Asia Cup will be a three-match ODI series against the Netherlands beginning August 16 while India will tour Zimbabwe for a three-match ODI series starting August 18.

