Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli for another big batting milestone with epic century, completes record chase with Rizwan

Returning back to scoring ways in the 2nd T20I of the seven-match series on Thursday, Pakistan's all-format captain Babar Azam slammed a scintillating century against the Moeen Ali-led England side at the National Stadium. Often dubbed as the next big thing in Pakistan cricket, Babar shrugged off his poor form and notched up a memorable century in the 2nd T20I against England at Karachi. The premier batter had a forgetful run with the willow in the recently concluded edition of the Asia Cup 2022.

Babar not only guided Pakistan to a 10-wicket win over England but the star batter also surpassed Virat Kohli to achieve another massive feat in T20 cricket. For the record, Babar is the second fastest batter to smash 8,000 runs in the shortest format of the game. Babar achieved the special feat in 218 innings while Kohli scaled mount 8K in 243 appearances. Babar and Kohli are still behind legendary West Indies opener Chris Gayle who is the quickest batter to 8k runs in the history of the shortest format. The Universe Boss amassed 8,000 runs in just 213 innings.

Leading the batting charge of the Green Army in the 2nd T20I on Thursday, Babar joined force with opener Mohammad Rizwan as the duo took the potent England bowlers to the cleaners in the 2nd T20I of the white-ball series. While Babar slammed a sensational century, his partner-in-crime Rizwan continued his free-scoring run by notching up a crucial half-century.

Babar and Rizwan remained unbeaten as their opening stand of 203 runs guided Pakistan to a flawless win over England. Babar's 110-run knock off 66 balls was laced with 11 fours and 5 sixes. An on-song Rizwan smoked four sixes and struck 5 fours in his entertaining knock of 88 off 51 balls. Babar-led Pakistan completed the mammoth run chase in 19.3 overs to level the series 1-1 at Karachi.

"The discussion was we can chase it down, we have done it before and that was the belief in the dressing room. The wicket always plays better under lights and it played better than what we expected. The discussions with Rizwan were to finish the match. I always had the belief (during the run of low scores) and you need that as a sportsman. The team always supported me and kept backing me," Babar, declared Player of the Match, said after the match during the post-match presentation ceremony.

