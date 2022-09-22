IPL, Ranji Trophy back in home-away format; BCCI working on women's IPL: Sourav Ganguly

Indian Premier League (IPL) and all premier domestic cricket tournaments including the Ranji Trophy will return to the home-away format from the next season, confirmed BCCI president Sourav Ganguly in a letter addressed to the state associations. IPL was either played outside of India or in limited venues in the country - like this year - for the last three editions due to the Covid-19 restrictions but now with matches set to increase and the pandemic situation improving with each passing day, the BCCI has decided to go back to the original format of the T20 league.

"The next season of men's IPL will also go back to the home and away format with all ten teams playing their home matches at their designated venues," Ganguly wrote in the letter, which has been accessed by Hindustan Times.

"I am happy to share with you that we are going back to normalcy. You must be aware that this year we will be having the as-usual full-fledged domestic season for all age groups and the games will be hosted all over the country. It is really heartening to see the support that the BCCI has received from all its members over the past few years. I am sure the pandemic is behind us, and we all now look forward to a more certain future."

India's premier domestic tournament, the Ranji Trophy, which is set to begin on December 13 this year, will also be played in the home-away format.

In the letter, Ganguly confirmed that there will be two Irani Cups in this season as well. In fact, the upcoming domestic season will feature two editions of the tournament. Saurashtra, who were the Ranji Trophy champions for the 2019 - 2020 season will take on the Rest of India team at Rajkot from October 1-5. Madhya Pradesh, who won their maiden Ranji Trophy Championship in the 2021 - 2022 season beating Mumbai at Bengaluru, will participate in their first ever Irani Cup, to be played from March 1-5 next year at Indore," Ganguly wrote.

The former India captain also said that the women's IPL will begin next year. "The BCCI is currently working on the much-awaited Women’s IPL. We are expecting to start the first season early next year. More details on this will follow in the due course," Ganguly wrote.

BCCI is also set to introduce an U15 white-ball tournament for the girls to help develop women cricketers.

"We are glad to introduce a girls U15 One Day tournament from this season. Women's cricket has seen phenomenal growth across the world and our national team has been performing well. This new tournament will create a pathway for our young girls to play at the national and international level," Ganguly said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON